Eskom dodges stage 8, believes load-shedding will improve after cold snap

Eskom is confident that the high levels of load-shedding experienced last week won’t last, with the power utility anticipating that the energy demand will soon decline, Sunday Times reports.

South Africa was plunged into Stage 6 load-shedding on Wednesday, 12 July 2023, following generation unit breakdowns and increased demand resulting from extremely cold weather on Monday and Tuesday.

At the start of the week, the state-owned power utility said that stage 8 power cuts weren’t off the table if demand increased or it experienced further breakdowns.

However, with temperatures expected to rise, the higher-than-anticipated energy demand should soon fall.

“With temperatures starting to increase as per the weather forecast, we expect demand to start reducing,” Sunday Times quoted Eskom as saying.

The cold weather on Monday saw snowfalls in several parts of Gauteng, increasing demand by more than 3,000MW — equivalent to four stages of load-shedding.

According to Eskom’s evening peak statistics — shared on Twitter — Eskom faced a peak demand of 30,513MW on Sunday, which shot up to 33,370MW on Monday.

Peak energy demand continued to increase to 33,902MW on Tuesday and 34,057MW on Wednesday, forcing the power utility to use extensive emergency reserves and, eventually, implement increased load-shedding.

On Wednesday, 12 July, Eskom announced a return to Stage 6 load-shedding following the breakdown of several generating units.

It also said it needed to replenish its emergency generation reserves.

Eskom briefly implemented a rotation between stage 4 load-shedding during the day and stage 6 in the evening.

However, by Friday, the power utility announced continuous stage 6 load-shedding for the weekend to help replenish emergency generation reserves.

“Stage 6 load-shedding will continue to be implemented over the weekend in order to replenish emergency reserves and set a possible path for the reduction in stages of load-shedding in the coming week,” it said.

The power utility said it must have generation reserves to cater for unforeseen events. For example, the substantially higher demand experienced this week due to the cold weather.

After adequately restoring pumped dam storage reserves, Eskom suspended load-shedding at 01:35 on Sunday, 16 July.

It announced an alternating schedule of stage 2 load-shedding during the day and stage 4 during the evenings.

EAF on the rise

Despite the recent increased load-shedding, Eskom’s generation fleet has shown signs of improvement.

It managed to hover above an energy availability factor (EAF) of 60% in June, thanks to better performance from its Medupi, Camden, and Lethabo power stations.

“For the month of July, Lethabo and Medupi EAF performance remains remarkable, over 86% and 88% respectively,” Sunday Times quoted Eskom as saying.

“We have also seen other stations showing a positive improvement trajectory, namely Kendal, Duvha and Majuba, with Duvha and Matimba currently performing at above 70% EAF.”

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa recently said lower stages of load-shedding were here to stay and that the power utility increased the EAF by 12 percentage points.

“We have lifted the energy availability factor by 12 percentage points — one percentage point amounts to 477MW of additional generation capacity,” said Ramokgopa.

“That is why we are attaining average levels that are just shy of 30,000MW.”

He attributed the improved EAF to Eskom continually identifying the technical issues that most commonly affect its generating units.