Eskom announces reduced load-shedding — with a warning

Eskom has announced that it plans to reduce its load-shedding schedule from Tuesday.

“Stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 16:00 today until 05:00 on Tuesday, as previously communicated,” it stated.

“Thereafter, Stage 1 load-shedding will be implemented from 05:00 until 16:00, followed by Stage 3 load-shedding from 16:00 until 05:00 on Wednesday.”

This pattern will continue daily until further notice.

“Breakdowns have reduced to 15,747MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 1,946MW,” Eskom stated.

“Since Friday, a generating unit each at Kriel, Lethabo, Majuba, Matla and two generating units at Arnot power stations were returned to service.”

It added that the delay in returning to service a generating unit each at Kendal, Matla and two generating units at Tutuka power stations is contributing to the current capacity constraints.

“Eskom teams are working tirelessly to return these generating units to service,” the state-owned power utility said.

Eskom warned that electricity demand is expected to increase towards the weekend.

“Therefore, we appeal to the members of the public to assist in reducing demand by switching off non-essential appliances,” it said.

“We would like to thank those who do heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers and pool pumps from 17:00 to 21:00, as this lowers demand and helps in alleviating the pressure on the power system and contributes to lower stages of load-shedding.”