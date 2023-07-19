Big problems at Koeberg — and the clock is ticking

Eskom’s Koeberg power station refurbishment is facing further delays, which could result in both units being offline simultaneously, Daily Investor reports.

According to News24, former Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer informed the board of the delays on Wednesday, 12 July 2023, and the bad news may have been the straw that broke the camel’s back regarding Oberholzer’s employment at the utility.

During a media briefing on Monday, 17 July 2023, electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said he is “very, very worried” that the refurbishment is behind schedule.

Eskom is refurbishing the nuclear power station to extend its lifespan by up to 20 years, and following numerous delays, its unit 1 generator was taken offline in January 2023.

It was initially expected to return to service by July. However, this was extended to mid-September.

New24’s sources now say mid-October looks more realistic.

With Unit 2 set to be taken offline in October, this could mean that both units are out of service simultaneously, taking almost 2,000MW — equivalent to two stages of load-shedding — off the grid.

For reference, each unit at the nuclear power station contributes 920MW to South Africa’s energy mix.

“It is something that requires urgent attention. Once we have an overlap of Unit 1 not coming onstream and Unit 2 having to be taken out, the net result will be that we will have lost another 920MW,” said Ramokgopa.

Oberholzer bringing the bad news to the Eskom board allegedly further strained his relationship with chairperson Mpho Makwana, leading to his shock departure from the state-owned power utility.

Eskom announced his departure on Monday, 17 July.

“Eskom and Mr Jan Oberholzer part ways by mutual agreement. His last day with Eskom will be 31 July 2023,” said Eskom.

At the time, Oberholzer was on a fixed-term contract to support projects at the Koeberg and Kusile power stations.

“Eskom expresses gratitude to Mr Jan Oberholzer for his dedicated service, expertise and valuable contributions during his tenure. We wish him well in his future endeavours,” the power utility added.

The fixed-term contract followed the announcement of his retirement in November 2022, with effect from April 2023 — the month he turned 65. He had been at Eskom for 30 years.

Eskom running out of time

Further delays to Eskom’s Koeberg refurbishment project could result in it losing its operating licence.

Koeberg’s operating licence expires in July 2024, and if it hasn’t been refurbished and relicensed in time, Eskom will be forced to close the power plant.

South Africa’s Nuclear Regulator will be tasked with deciding whether it is safe to extend the power station’s life by a further 20 years after the refurbishment is complete.

News24 reports that adding another month to unit 1’s outage will likely mean Eskom won’t have enough time to replace the steam generators on unit 2 before the license’s expiry.

Further adding to the risk of missing the deadline, there likely also won’t be enough time for Eskom to address unit 1’s technical glitches after the refurbishment.

In May 2023, it was revealed that the power station’s generating units would require a further 200-day shutdown to carry out more maintenance.

It has been scheduled for the 200-day outage for unit 1 to begin on 21 July 2024.

The further outage of Unit 1 will therefore remove about 900MW from the grid for another 200 days.