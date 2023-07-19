Eskom increases load-shedding as eight generating units break down

Eskom has announced that Wednesday evening’s power cuts will increase to stage 4 and that daytime load-shedding on Thursday will increase to stage 3.

“Stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 16:00 today until 05:00 on Thursday,” Eskom said.

“Thereafter, Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 05:00 until 16:00.”

This is a substantial increase from the alternating schedule of stage 1 and stage 3 power cuts Eskom had been implementing.

It said the change was necessary after eight generating units broke down since Tuesday evening.

“Breakdowns have increased to 19,127MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 2,313MW,” Eskom stated.

Since Tuesday evening, two generating units at Grootvlei Power Station were returned to service.

“The delay in returning to service a generating unit each at Kendal, Kriel, Matla, and two generating units at Tutuka power stations is contributing to the current capacity constraints,” it added.

“Eskom teams are working tirelessly to return these generating units to service.”

On Monday, When Eskom announced its load-shedding schedule for the week, it warned that it expected electricity demand to increase towards the weekend.

It pleaded for people to reduce demand by switching off non-essential appliances.

“We would like to thank those who do heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers and pool pumps from 17:00 to 21:00,” the state-owned power utility said.

“This lowers demand and helps in alleviating the pressure on the power system and contributes to lower stages of load-shedding.”

Eskom’s planned load-shedding timetable for the rest of the week is summarised below.

Load-shedding schedule from 19 July 2023 Date Day Day-time

(05:00-16:00) Evening peak and early morning

(16:00–05:00) 19 July 2023 Wednesday Stage 1 Stage 4 20 July 2023 Thursday Stage 3 Stage 4 21 July 2023 Friday Stage 2 Stage 4 22 July 2023 Saturday Stage 2 Stage 4

Now read: Eskom cancels contracts worth billions in corruption crackdown