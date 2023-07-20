What’s Next — Fedgroup’s Robert Timmis on the silver lining of South Africa’s energy crisis

In this What’s Next interview, Robert Timmis – CEO of Emergent Energy and Fund Manager of Fedgroup’s Green Energy Fund — talks about the feasibility and growth of solar power in South Africa.

Timmis is a registered engineer with extensive experience in nuclear, conventional, and renewable power generation in South Africa.

He specializes in the commercial energy sector, where he aims to bring a better understanding of energy investments to businesses across South Africa.

In 2016, Timmis joined Emergent Energy as its COO and became its CEO in 2019.

He has led Emergent Energy to become a leader in the renewable energy space, and it now adds more than 40MW of solar capacity annually to South Africa’s national grid.

Interview with Robert Timmis

Timmis meets with Aki Anastasiou to discuss the silver lining of South Africa’s ongoing energy crisis — which is a booming private energy sector.

He talks about the feasibility and growth of solar power in South Africa and explains why Fedgroup, a financial services provider, is concerned with renewable energy.

Timmis then highlights the barriers Fedgroup has faced when rolling out solar power projects across South Africa and how it is overcoming these challenges.

Timmis also talks about what makes solar energy an attractive investment option, and discusses Fedgroup’s innovative impact investments that enable investors to share in the financial returns generated from commercial solar installations.

The full interview with Robert Timmis is embedded below.