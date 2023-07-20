Good news for Joburg power outages

City Power says it has observed improvements in its operations and reduced out-of-service substations thanks to lower load-shedding intensity in recent months.

This comes after the municipal power utility revealed that it was running out of spares — and funds — to fix broken-down mini-substations in January 2023.

“We have seen a decrease in the number of our plants that are out of service sitting at 498, from close to 600 about two to three months ago,” City Power told MyBroadband.

“This number is ideal as in the past few months, the medium voltage infrastructure was operating on an abnormal configuration due to the high number of abnormal plants, which was also attributable to the relentless implementation of higher load-shedding stages.”

It explained that during load-shedding, it could not carry out essential maintenance on its network and couldn’t keep up with the mini-substation breakdowns that caused extended outages.

“As a result, less and lower stages of load-shedding is assisting as there is a reduced impact on equipment failures, as well as fewer recordings of cable theft and vandalism incidents,” the power utility said.

“Although we still keep receiving new POS [plant out-of-service] daily, the number has improved and further reduced.”

City Power added that its contractors — those supplying materials and performing installations at sites where failures occurred — have provided further relief.

“The current service providers do respond with equipment within our recommended standards, and we are able to offset the demand of materials that we could not keep up with previously,” it said.

“With the new contractors, we are responding to, and also addressing some of our customers’ concerns with regards to the alleged shoddy workmanship by previous contractors and the new contractors have been held to very high standards. Customers have seen the changes.”

The Johannesburg power utility attributed the improvements to a new operational model, effective since late 2022.

“City power has seen a tremendous improvement in its operations recently owing to the new strategic operational measures that have been implemented,” it said.

City Power said the new operational model focuses on internal resource investment, which involves giving them more maintenance work and placing them at the “forefront of outage repairs”.

“Contractors have, in recent months, been used for emergency work and as backup when we start to have outage pressures. They have been doing very good supportive work, which we appreciate greatly,” it said.

City Power to reduce dependency on Eskom

In its announcement regarding the lack of spares and funding to repair substations in January, City Power said it had already spent 80% of its budget for the financial year ending 30 June 2023.

However, the power utility stretched its financial resources to make it to the end of the financial year.

“By the end of June 2023, City Power depleted its budget for the 2023/24 financial year,” it said.

“As of 1 July, we have entered into the new 2023/24 financial year, and City Power has been allocated a R23.7 billion operational budget and a three-year capital budget of R4.3 billion.”

R4 billion of its budget for the financial year is allocated to diversifying its energy sources, reducing its dependency on Eskom.

“City Power is committed to transforming the energy sector by creating a sustainable, efficient, and customer-focused provider for the future,” the power utility said.

“It is for that reason that R4 billion is allocated to emerging opportunities in the industry, focusing on diversified energy sources, including renewable and non-renewable energy programmes, to reduce dependency on any single provider and enhance supply chain resilience and innovative technology integration.”

