Eskom increases load-shedding

Eskom will implement stage 4 load-shedding from 10:00 on Friday, the state-owned power utility has announced.

This effectively increases load-shedding to constant stage 4 throughout Friday and Saturday.

The company said the increase was due to “higher than anticipated demand”.

Previously, Eskom planned to implement stage 2 load-shedding during the day between 05:00 and 16:00, followed by stage 4 overnight.

Eskom’s statement that the demand is higher than anticipated is curious, as the utility warned on Monday that it expected electricity demand to increase towards the weekend.

It pleaded for people to reduce demand by switching off non-essential appliances.

“We would like to thank those who do heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers and pool pumps from 17:00 to 21:00,” the state-owned power utility said.

“This lowers demand and helps in alleviating the pressure on the power system and contributes to lower stages of load-shedding.”

In addition to increased demand, Eskom has struggled to return broken-down generating units to service.

On Wednesday, it said there were delays in returning to service a generating unit each at Kendal, Kriel, Matla, and two generating units at Tutuka power station.

