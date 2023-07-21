Bad news for weekend load-shedding — here is the timetable

Eskom plans to increase load-shedding to stage 5 on Friday evening and alternate between stage 4 and stage 2 over the rest of the weekend.

The utility blamed the intensified power cuts on higher-than-anticipated electricity demand.

Eskom will implement stage 5 load-shedding from 16:00 until midnight on Friday, 21 July 2023.

It will then switch to stage 4 load-shedding throughout Saturday and most of Sunday, with a slight reprieve to stage 2 between 05:00 and 16:00 on Sunday.

Eskom said that breakdowns had reduced to 16,302MW of generating capacity while capacity out of service due to planned maintenance stood at 3,616MW.

While Eskom returned four generating units at its coal-fired power stations to service in the past day, five other units were taken offline for repairs.

“Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Arnot, Duvha and two generating units at Matla power stations were returned to service,” Eskom stated.

“In the same period, a generating unit each at Grootvlei, Kendal, Kriel and two generating units at Camden power stations were taken offline for repairs.”

In addition, the delay in returning to service a generating unit at Kendal and two generating units at Tutuka power stations contributed to the current capacity constraints.

Eskom’s statement that the demand is higher than anticipated is curious, as the utility warned on Monday that it expected electricity demand to increase towards the weekend.

It pleaded for people to reduce demand by switching off non-essential appliances.

“We would like to thank those who do heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers and pool pumps from 17:00 to 21:00,” the state-owned power utility said.

“This lowers demand and helps in alleviating the pressure on the power system and contributes to lower stages of load-shedding.”

The table below shows the load-shedding timetable for the weekend of 21-23 July 2023.