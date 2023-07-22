Eskom supervisor and truck driver arrested for stealing fuel oil

An Eskom senior shift supervisor at the Matla Power Station and a heavy fuel oil tanker driver were arrested for fraud and theft this past week.

South African Police Service (Saps) officers apprehended the pair on Wednesday, 19 July 2023, after Eskom had learnt about their illegal activities.

Eskom said an investigation by the Bidvest Protea Coin Investigation Team, which is contracted by the utility, found that tanker drivers would offload the fuel oil at unknown locations before arriving at the power station.

The tankers would then enter the power station empty, but weighbridge slips would be fraudulently registered and printed as if the ordered oil or other fuel product was offloaded.

Afterwards, the delivery notes were signed off, presumably by the supervisor.

The accused were charged and appeared in the Kriel Magistrate’s Court a day after their arrest.

Eskom said that the theft of fuel oil was a highly organised criminal activity and that the syndicates involved were being enriched through the proceeds derived from the illicit trade of the stolen products.

“Eskom continues to lose billions of rand due to the misappropriation and adulteration of these critical commodities, which directly affects production,” the utility said.

Eskom said it would provide the required support to the Saps and the National Prosecuting Authority to ensure that the suspects were successfully prosecuted and that a stiff sanction was meted out,

“A favourable outcome will serve to deter other would-be offenders,” the utility said.

Eskom said it regards theft as an act of dishonesty that violates the conduct expected from its employees.

“All employees are at all times expected to behave honestly and in the interest of their employer as part of their contract,” Eskom stated.

Now read: Eskom cancels contracts worth billions in corruption crackdown