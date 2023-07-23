Eskom increases load-shedding early — here is the week’s timetable

Eskom has announced its planned load-shedding stages for the rest of Sunday and the first few days of the coming week.
On Sunday, Eskom will increase load-shedding to stage 4 from 14:00, two hours earlier than initially planned.
Stage 4 will last until 05:00 on Monday, after which Eskom will reduce load-shedding to stage 3 until 16:00.
For the evening peak periods and early morning hours (16:00 to 05:00 on the following day) from Monday to Wednesday, stage 4 load-shedding will again be in effect.
Between 05:00 and 16:00 on Tuesday and Wednesday, Eskom plans to implement stage 2 load-shedding.
Eskom said that power station breakdowns had increased to 16,943MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 3.761MW.
“Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Camden and Matla power stations was returned to service,” the utility said.
“In the same period, a generating unit each at Duvha, Grootvlei, Kriel and Matla power stations was taken offline for repairs.”
“The delay in returning to service a generating unit at Kendal and two generating units at Tutuka power stations is contributing to the current capacity constraints,” the utility added.
The table below shows the load-shedding schedule from 23 July 2023 and 26 July 2023.
|Load-shedding schedule from 23 July 2023
|Date
|Day
|Daytime (05:00–16:00)
|Peak evening and early morning hours (16:00–05:00)
|23 July 2023
|Sunday
|Stage 2 until 14:00
Stage 4 from 14:00
|Stage 4
|24 July 2023
|Monday
|Stage 3
|Stage 4
|25 July 2023
|Tuesday
|Stage 2
|Stage 4
|26 July 2023
|Wednesday
|Stage 2
|Stage 4
