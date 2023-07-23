Eskom power station suffers fire

Eskom has confirmed that a fire broke out at Grootvlei Power Station Unit 2 on Saturday, 22 July 2023.

The utility said the fire was contained and extinguished within an hour, with no injuries sustained.

At the time of the fire, the unit was online and generating 175MW of electricity.

It was manually shut down following the fire due to a leaking fuel oil supply/return pipeline.

“The fire was only confined to the feedwater regulating station and the front-firing floor as the Eskom team managed to isolate the sources of fuel, preventing catastrophic damage to the unit,” Eskom said.

The utility said an investigation was launched to establish the cause of the leak as well as the nature and extent of the damage caused.

“The return to service of the unit will be determined in due course,” the utility said.

“Eskom will work around the clock to ensure that the unit is returned to service as soon as possible.”

Energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa visited the power station on Sunday to assess the damage.