Eskom increases load-shedding as five units break down

Eskom has announced that it will increase load-shedding to Stage 5 at 14:00 on Monday, 24 July 2023.

The power utility attributed the need for increased load-shedding to the breakdown of five generating units and delays in returning others to service.

“Due to further delays in returning generating units to service, as well as the further failure of 5 generating units today, Stage 5 load-shedding will be implemented from 14:00 today until 05:00 on Tuesday,” it said.

“Thereafter, Stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented until further notice.”

Eskom said it would publish an update as any significant changes occur.

The power utility had previously planned to increase load-shedding to Stage 4 from Stage 3 at 16:00 on Monday.

On Sunday, 23 July 2023, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said the country would prioritise the expansion of its power grid over the next ten years to finally put an end to daily power cuts.

He added that government is working on about 25 projects in existing substations that could unlock about 13,000MW of energy.

“In the next ten years, we think that it’s possible for us to be able to have an additional 24GW,” said Ramokgopa.