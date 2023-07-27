South Africa’s rooftop solar revolution

The South African private sector has installed 4,411.50MWp (potential megawatts) of rooftop solar — double the amount procured through the government’s Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement (REIPPP) programme.

Energy expert Anton Eberhard shared on Twitter Eskom’s estimate of rooftop solar generation capacity in South Africa.

“It reduces the residual load that Eskom has to meet during the day, meaning less load shedding and more available energy to restore its pumped hydro and diesel storage,” he said.

The data shows that private solar generation capacity in South Africa has almost doubled since July 2022, when it sat at a cumulative 2,264.50MWp.

The chart below tracks installed rooftop solar in South Africa from March 2022 to June 2023, as per the data shared by Eberhard.

There is no central database for installed solar capacity in South Africa, and Eskom’s estimates are likely based on the difference between forecast and actual electricity demand in the country.

The data paints a bleak picture of the government’s REIPPP programme, which, to date, has only accumulated 2,200MWp of installer solar capacity.

South Africa and Eskom face several barriers to installing solar generation capacity through the REIPPP programme, including a lack of transmission capacity in critical regions and an inability to reach financial close on numerous projects.

Bid Window 5 was announced on 28 October 2021 and closed later that same year.

Of the 25 projects signed in Bid Window 5 — which were set to add 4,600MW — 12 have failed to reach financial close, with a further four still awaiting financial closure.

According to Maloba Tshehla, head of advisory at the Economic Development Platform, many of the projects submitted in the bid window were too aggressively priced, making them unsustainable in the long term.

Manie de Waal, joint CEO at Energy Partners Group, echoed this sentiment.

“The prices quoted in bid window five were absolutely crazy even at the time of bidding,” he said.

The other significant barrier to adding renewable generation to the grid is a lack of capacity on the transmission grid in the Northern, Eastern, and Western Cape — the most attractive regions for independent power producers.

On Sunday, 23 July 2023, electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa confirmed that Eskom lacks transmission grid capacity and will take an “inordinate amount of money to upgrade”.

“Of course, the Eskom balance sheet is not in a position to finance the kind of expansion that is required,” he said.

“The scale and speed at which we need to respond to the needs on the transmissions side, the Eskom balance sheet will not necessarily be sufficient to be able to support that.”

However, the lack of capacity isn’t a new issue and has been known for some time.

In December 2022, Intellidex’s head of capital markets, Peter Attard Montalto, raised concerns over the lack of effort being put into expanding the transmission grid.

“There is now no more grid access in key areas for the foreseeable future. The implication is more load-shedding for longer than previously assumed,” he said.

He said profound change is needed, particularly when it comes to expanding the transmission grid — something that hasn’t occurred despite the private sector and Eskom warning about the problem with increased trepidation.

As a result, the transmission grids in the Northern, Western, and Eastern Cape are full — and will remain so until at least 2027.

However, there is still little progress being made.

In May 2023, Montalto told MyBroadband that Eskom is spending less than R1 billion of the R14.5 billion it needs to invest annually to upgrade the transmission grid.