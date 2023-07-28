South African residents should see a significant reduction in load-shedding within the next two years, with substantial renewable generation capacity expected to come online before the end of 2024.

This is according to Prof Mark Swilling, director at Stellenbosch University’s Sustainability Institute, who said several fundamental decisions made in 2022 and earlier this year show a “healthy” future for South Africa’s electricity production.

“Basically what we need is 10GW of renewable energy onto the grid in order to bring load-shedding to an end, and there’s a very good chance that that’s going to happen within the next two years,” said Swilling in an interview with eNCA.

“There’s currently about 25GW of renewables in the pipeline procured in various ways, and even if half of that comes online within the next two years, that’s going to bring load-shedding to an end.”

Swilling explained that, while the transmission grids in The Cape are full or close to it, there are still major opportunities to bring up to 17GW online without upgrading the transmission grid.

“You need to make a distinction between areas where there are power lines but insufficient substations. So, the low-hanging fruit is those areas,” he said.

“We estimate that there’s 17GW of capacity there that could be unlocked relatively quickly with substation interventions.”

He added that this included the 13GW electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said could be unlocked in the short term.

However, he noted that expansion projects in The Cape would have a lead time of five to seven years.

“It’s true that if you’re looking at extensions of the grid, like in the Northern Cape where there is no capacity, the lead time there is five to seven years,” he said.

Swilling said several fundamental decisions were made in 2022 and early 2023 that are having a profound impact on the outlook for South Africa’s load-shedding future.

By this, he referred to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s lifting of the private generation cap, the solar incentives announced in the 2023 budget speech, and the announcement of Bid Windows 7 and 8.

The new Bid Windows are set to add 5GW of renewable generation capacity each, and there is still around 2.5GW outstanding from Bid Window 5.

“It’s looking pretty healthy. I think by the end of 2024, as the renewables come online, we are going to see a fairly significant drop in load-shedding,” said Swilling.

“We must pray that, with the elections coming up, there’s no political interference in all of that.”

He added that households and private companies’ uptake of rooftop solar is easing pressure on the grid.

“It’s already making a substantial difference. Eskom published data last week, which shows that there’s 4.4GW of rooftop solar already,” said Swilling.

“That is double what it was a year ago, and two years ago it was pretty negligible. There is a massive accelerated pace of rooftop solar installation, which is definitely easing the pressure on the grid.”

He said there’s a good chance it could double again over the next 12 months.

Swilling’s views contradict those of Matthew Cruise, head of business intelligence and public relations at Hohm Energy.

On Monday, Cruise said he expects load-shedding to double over the next ten years.

He said a significant barrier to ending load-shedding is a lack of transmission grid capacity.

“We’ve kind of reached the limit. That alone will create load-shedding for the next ten years, and that’s coming out of the CSIR,” said Cruise.

He added that he expects to see the intensity of load-shedding to increase significantly between now and 2028 and anticipates an average of Stage 6 in 2028 and Stage 7 in 2028.

