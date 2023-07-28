Eskom hands back control of major city’s load-shedding — with a warning

Eskom has handed over load-shedding operations back to the City of Ekurhuleni after seizing control of the metro’s power cuts earlier this week.

South Africa’s state-owned power utility said Ekurhuleni committed to implementing load-shedding as per the NRS 048–9:2019 code of practice.

“The municipality has assured Eskom that it has put controls in place to address the challenges that prevented it from adhering to the [rules],” stated Eskom.

The Code of Practice requires distributor licence holders to reduce load during the declaration of a system emergency by cutting a certain amount of power from the grid.

“Eskom will continue to monitor [Ekurhuleni] and other municipalities to ensure that they implement load-shedding accordingly,” it said.

“Eskom will take over the load-shedding of any municipality that fails to comply for whatever reason, even after it has been engaged on the matter as was the case with Ekurhuleni.”

The power utility said it is obliged to take the necessary precautions to protect the integrity and stability of the grid.

“Members of the public are reminded to continue to switch off non-essential appliances such as geysers and pool pumps, as this lowers demand and helps in alleviating the pressure on the power system which contributes to lower stages of load-shedding.”