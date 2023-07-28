Eskom releases weekend load-shedding timetable

Eskom has issued its planned load-shedding schedule for the weekend of 28–30 July.

The state-owned power utility plans to reduce the severity of rotational power cuts during the day, while stage 4 load-shedding will continue at night.

“Stage 4 load-shedding will continue to be implemented until 05:00 on Saturday,” Eskom said.

“Thereafter, various stages of load-shedding will be implemented until 05:00 on Monday.”

Eskom revealed that breakdowns were at 16,686MW of generating capacity while the capacity out of service for maintenance was 3,966MW.

“Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit at Camden, Duvha and two generating units at Kendal power stations were returned to service,” it said.

“In the same period, a generating unit at Medupi and two generating units at Kriel power stations were taken offline for repairs.”

There are delays in returning to service a generating unit each at the Kendal and Majuba power stations that are contributing to the current capacity constraints.

Two generating units at Tutuka power station also remain offline. These have been broken down for weeks.

“Eskom teams are working tirelessly to return these generating units to service,” the power utility said.

“We appeal to the members of the public to assist in reducing demand ahead of the anticipated cold weather by switching off non-essential appliances.”

It thanked everyone who uses electricity sparingly, especially households switching off geysers and pool pumps from 17:00 to 21:00.

“This lowers demand and helps in alleviating the pressure on the power system and contributes to lower stages of load-shedding.,” said Eskom.