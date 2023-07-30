Eskom announces this week’s load-shedding schedule – Up to stage 4 power cuts

Eskom has issued its planned load-shedding schedule for the week ahead.

The new schedule will begin at 16:00 on Sunday and will continue until further notice, Eskom said.

Eskom’s new load-shedding pattern is as follows:

05:00 to 16:00 – Stage 2 load-shedding

16:00 to 05:00 – Stage 4 load-shedding

The power provider also said that breakdowns amount to 15,798MW of generating capacity, with a further 3,099MW out of service for planned maintenance.

“Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Grootvlei, Kendal, Kriel, Majuba, and Medupi power stations was returned to service,” said Eskom.

“The delay in returning to service a generating unit at Kendal and two generating units at Tutuka power stations is contributing to the current capacity constraints.”

It added that it has teams working to return these generating units to service.

Use power sparingly

Eskom also appealed to the public to assist in reducing demand by switching off non-essential appliances.

“We would like to thank those who do heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers and pool pumps from 17:00 to 21:00,” said Eskom.

“This lowers demand and helps in alleviating the pressure on the power system and contributes to lower stages of load-shedding.”