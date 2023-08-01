Eskom announces reduced load-shedding

Eskom has announced that it will reduce load-shedding to stage 1 at 05:00 on Wednesday, 2 August 2023.

The power utility attributed the drop in load-shedding stages to improved generation capacity on Tuesday, 1 August.

“Due to some improvement in the generation capacity this afternoon, load-shedding will be reduced to Stage 1 from 05:00 until 16:00 on Wednesday,” it said.

Eskom will then implement stage 4 load-shedding from 16:00 on Wednesday, and it said this pattern will repeat daily until further notice.

It said it would communicate any significant changes as they occur.

From Wednesday, Eskom will implement the following load-shedding schedule:

05:00 to 16:00 — Stage 1 load-shedding

16:00 to 05:00 — Stage 4 load-shedding

While the reduction to stage 1 during the day is welcome, the power utility had already planned on implementing stage 4 load-shedding in the evenings.

On Sunday, 30 July, Eskom announced a load-shedding schedule for the current week, during which it expected to implement stage 2 load-shedding between 05:00 and 16:00 and then increase to stage 4 for the evening peaks.

The power utility urged its customers to use power sparingly, particularly during peak demand periods, by switching off non-essential appliances.

“We would like to thank those who do heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers and pool pumps from 17:00 to 21:00,” said Eskom.

“This lowers demand and helps in alleviating the pressure on the power system and contributes to lower stages of load-shedding.”