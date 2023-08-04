Eskom reduces load-shedding — here is the timetable

Eskom has reduced load-shedding to a rotation of stage 1 and stage 3 for the coming weekend.

The utility said the slight reduction in peak-time load-shedding was possible due to lower demand.

Following stage 1’s implementation on Friday until 16:00, Eskom will increase load-shedding to stage 3.

This will last until 05:00 on Saturday morning, after which Eskom will drop down to stage 1 load-shedding.

This pattern of stage 1 load-shedding during day-time hours (05:00-16:00) and stage 3 in the evenings and early mornings (16:00-05:00) will continue to be implemented until further notice, the utility said.

However, Eskom often revises its load-shedding schedule on Sunday afternoons, in anticipation for the increase in demand associated with business days.

As of Friday afternoon, Eskom’s power station breakdowns resulted in 15,901MW of generating capacity being unavailable. A further 4,014MW is offline due to planned maintenance.

Eskom said it returned one generating unit at Camden Power Station to service over the past 24 hours.

However, in the same period, a generating unit at Matla and two generating units at Camden and Kriel power stations were taken offline for repairs.

Furthermore, the delay in returning to service a generating unit at Kendal and two generating units at Tutuka power stations was contributing to the capacity constraints.

The latter appear to have been offline for about a month.

On 28 June 2023, there was one unit out of service at Tutuka. By the first week of July, two were out of service.

Eskom appealed to members of the public to continue reducing demand by switching off non-essential appliances.

The table below shows the load-shedding schedule for the coming weekend.