Eskom updates load-shedding schedule — here is the new timetable

Eskom will implement Stage 3 load-shedding from 16:00 on Sunday, 6 August 2023, until 05:00 on Monday.

Thereafter, the power utility will implement Stage 1 load-shedding on Monday morning, increasing to Stage 4 at 16:00.

“Stage 1 load-shedding will be implemented from 05:00 until 16:00 on Monday, followed by Stage 4 load-shedding until 05:00 on Tuesday,” it said.

“This will be repeated on Tuesday into Wednesday.”

Eskom has 4,434MW of generating capacity offline for planned maintenance, with a further 15,050MW unavailable due to breakdowns.

It said it had returned a generating unit each at the Camden and Duvha power stations over the past 24 hours.

“In the same period, a generating unit at Medupi Power Station was taken offline for repairs,” Eskom added.

“The delay in returning to service two generating units each at Kendal and Tutuka power stations is contributing to the current capacity constraints.”

It assured that its teams are working tirelessly to return these units to service.

The load-shedding schedule for Sunday, 6 August, to Wednesday, 9 August, is provided in the table below.

Load-shedding schedule from 6 August 2023 Date Day Daytime

(05:00–16:00) Evening peak and early morning

(16:00–05:00) 6 August Sunday Stage 1 Stage 4 7 August Monday Stage 1 Stage 4 8 August Tuesday Stage 1 Stage 4 9 August Wednesday Suspended Stage 2

