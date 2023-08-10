Hawks boss weighs in on Eskom manager allegedly targeted by hitman

The Hawks are investigating allegations that a senior Eskom executive ordered a hit on Dorothy Mmushi, a former forensic manager at the power utility, over her investigations into corruption at the state-owned company.

In an interview with 702, Godfrey Lebeya (pictured), head of the Hawks, said Mmushi has been receiving threats since February 2023, and his team has already obtained statements and issued summons to some implicated institutions.

He also indirectly confirmed that he believes her allegations are credible.

“We have got to focus on what she is saying,” he said in response to a question regarding the credibility of her claims.

Lebeya said Mmushi had brought the allegation of the hit to his attention towards the end of July.

“On the 26th of July, she [Mmushi] brought to my attention the allegation of a hit on her. We are working on that one. We advised that she register a case, which she agreed to,” said Lebeya.

“A case was registered in Edenvale, and they have been investigating the matter.”

“We have gone to certain areas in an attempt to get hold of the suspects. She also doesn’t know who the suspect is,” he added.

The alleged hit ordered on Mmushi reportedly involved paying a hitman R400,000 to assassinate her for exposing looting operations by organised crime syndicates at Eskom.

The hitman contacted Mmushi by phone and told her about the scheme to kill her.

“I’ve been paid R50,000 already, and I’ll get the balance after I kill you,” they reportedly said.

They said her boss had ordered the hit.

“I need you to understand properly what I’m telling you. Your boss, who works with the people [who’ve paid me], says you’re disturbing them,” they said.

“Your boss is eating with these people. There are cases around certain tenders that you’re busy investigating, and, my sister, I was supposed to kill you a long time ago.”

However, according to Lebeya, the hitman had requested money from Mmushi not to kill her.

“There are allegations that someone is purporting to have received money to hit her, and this person needs money from her to not hit her,” Lebeya said.

“Our investigating officers have been in contact with her last week Friday.”

Mmushi started receiving threats over the work she was doing in February 2023.

“I had a meeting with the complainant in this matter. She came to our offices in March … it would appear that the threats were there already in February,” he said.

Regarding the corruption Mmushi uncovered, Lebeya said his team was making progress.

“We are investigating. We have already obtained certain statements. We have issued summons to some institutions,” he stated.

“We are also looking at the companies that have been to have acquired some of the work they should not have.”

“There are several investigations that we are doing in an attempt to identify the suspect in this matter,” Lebeya added.

When asked whether Mmushi had been offered any protection, Lebeya said the Hawks have been engaging with her but added that details wouldn’t be deliberated in public as per the laws relating to the witness protection programme.

Now read: FNB launching solar power at 100 branches