Eskom plans to suspend load-shedding for 11 hours per day — here is the updated timetable

Eskom plans to suspend load-shedding for 11 hours per day starting on Wednesday, 9 August.

“Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 16:00 today until 05:00 on Wednesday,” the state-owned power utility said.

“Due to an improvement in available generation capacity, load-shedding will be suspended from 05:00 until 16:00 on Wednesday.”

Thereafter, stage 3 load-shedding will resume from 16:00 until 05:00 on Thursday.

“Following this, various stages of load-shedding will be implemented until Sunday.”

Breakdowns are currently at 15,420MW of generating capacity, while capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 3,841MW.

“Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit at Arnot, Camden, and Lethabo power stations was returned to service,” Eskom stated.

Also in the past day, a generating unit at Kriel and Tutuka power stations were taken offline for repairs.

“The delay in returning to service two generating units at Kendal and a generating unit at Tutuka power stations is contributing to the current capacity constraints,” Eskom said.

“Eskom teams are working tirelessly to return these generating units to service.”

The power utility has struggled to return units to service at Tutuka since the end of June.

Some good news is that the number of delayed units at the power station has reduced from two to one.