Karpowership ready to cut South African contract from 20 years to five

Turkish power ship company Karpowership is willing to reduce the period on a contract for providing emergency power to South Africa with its floating gas-powered plants from 20 to five years.

That is according to feedback from the company’s chief commercial officer Zeynep Harezi in an interview with E-tv’s My Guest Tonight with Annika Larsen, which aired on Wednesday, 9 August 2023.

The government’s push to use Karpowership’s plants to provide South Africa with 1,220MW of much-needed electricity capacity has regained momentum in recent months.

Most recently, environment minister Barbara Creecy dismissed appeals from environmental groups seeking to block the company from applying for approval to moor a 450MW powership in Richards Bay, while also allowing the company to seek approval to moor a 320MW plant in Saldanha.

A 12- to 18-month delay is expected for approval at the Ngqura/Coega harbour, where Transnet had taken issue with the planned location of another 450MW plant.

While the environmental concerns are among the hurdles Karpowership is close to clearing, the issue of its two-decade contract length has raised concerns over the costs of the electricity it will provide.

Powerships are typically used as an emergency short-term mechanism in times of crisis, including war, in countries with few other options.

But energy minister Gwede Mantahse has remained resolute that a 20-year contract would be best for South Africa regarding cost.

Harezi is the first at the company to confirm to Larsen that Karpowership was ready to reduce the contract timeframe to a quarter of its original length to help calm fears over its potential long-term costs.

“Whatever is the best proposal we can put forward for five years, we will. And if that is saving South Africa billions of rand [in diesel] costs, I think it is an offer to be considered,” she said.

“We are more economic than almost all land-based options as well, we’re just giving this 5-year option to ease decision-making.”

“A 5-year project is better than 20 years of nothing, if that is the decision we will be subjected to,” Harezi stated.

However, she did not rule out that the contract could remain open to extensions upon request.

Although the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) previously estimated the cost of the 20-year contract could be roughly R228 billion, the exact price tag is difficult to determine for several reasons.

Firstly, the price of the liquified natural gas (LNG) that the powerships use can fluctuate. That means the input costs for generation could also skyrocket.

Most recently, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine saw LNG prices surge in late 2021 and most of 2022.

The price peaked at about $9.70 per 1 Million British Thermal Units (MMBtu), but has since dropped to roughly $3 per MMBtu.

The graph below from Trading Economics shows how LNG prices have varied in the past five years.

In addition to the volatile LNG price, neither the South African government nor Karpowership have been forthcoming about the exact cost of the contract.

However, in her interview, Harezi told Larsen the cost would be less than R75 billion over five years, at R15 billion a year.

Harezi pointed out this would be less than half the roughly “R35 billion” Eskom spent on diesel to power its open-cycle gas turbines to alleviate one stage of load-shedding during peak electricity demand.

Eskom CEO Calib Cassim previously told Parliament that the utility spent a total of R18 billion on diesel in the first nine months of its 2022/2023 financial year, and estimated it would have to spend about R4 billion more in the last three months.

That would come down to a total annual cost of R22 billion.

However, the spending has increased significantly in the 2022/2023 financial year, as Eskom’s main coal capacity has floundered.

While Eskom budgeted R27.9 billion for its entire financial year, it had already burnt through R12.4 billion less than four months into its current financial year.

If it continues burning at that rate throughout 2022/2023, it could easily surpass R35 billion, Harezi’s claimed amount.

Harezi also explained that the LNG would account for 60–70% of the electricity bought from Karpowership, while the outstanding portion would be fixed costs related to the ships themselves.

She said Karpowership was ready to send five of its powerships to South Africa to feed electricity into the grid within 90 days or less.

Despite her assurances, The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has remained sceptical over the deal.

In a post on Twitter (now X), the organisation questioned why it was still necessary to approach the courts to try and force the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy and Karpowership to reveal the precise costs of the original contract.

“Why are we still discussing Karpowership? Why are we pushing for a solution that will never be good for South Africa? This is all smoke and mirrors,” the organisation said.

