Koeberg Unit 1 “will” be back online five months late — Eskom

South Africa’s Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. expects to finish maintenance on the first of two units at its 1,940-megawatt Koeberg nuclear plant in November after delays doubled the time it’s taking to complete the work.

The steam generator replacement on unit one was scheduled to be finished in early June, but unanticipated logistical obstacles along with issues integrating a local workforce slowed the timeline, Keith Featherstone, Eskom’s chief nuclear officer, said Thursday in an online briefing.

The capacity of each of the reactors represents almost a single stage of the power cuts that Eskom has implemented due to unreliable generation stations, blanketing the nation with rolling blackouts nearly every day.

Maintenance on the second unit will commence days after the first is finished by Nov. 3, he said.

“We can say with confidence the unit will be back.”

Now read: Karpowership ready to cut South African contract from 20 years to five