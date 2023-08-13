How to beat load-shedding by buying the right portable power station

When choosing a portable power station or trolley to keep your devices powered and your family entertained during load-shedding, you should prioritise output, capacity, and features.

This is according to EcoFlow, a portable power station manufacturer with a large market share in South Africa.

Portable power backups have become increasingly vital to the everyday lives of South Africans as Eskom continues to implement rotational load-shedding.

Many South Africans are turning to portable power stations and trolleys to beat load-shedding because of their ease of use, mobility, and affordability during power cuts.

MyBroadband contacted several popular energy solutions providers, and EcoFlow responded with the following advice about buying a portable power station.

Simple calculations

EcoFlow said that customers should begin the purchasing process by answering these two questions:

What output rate do I need? How much battery capacity do I need?

To answer the first question, add up the wattages of all the appliances you intend to use with your power station simultaneously.

You should then choose a power station with an output power of at least 25% higher than the draw of these appliances.

For example, if your combined appliance wattage totals 400W, choose a power station that delivers at least 500W of output power.

Then, to determine the right capacity for your needs, you must divide your power station’s capacity by the combined wattages of your appliances.

For example, a 1,000 Wh power station divided by 250W of appliances equals 4 hours of output time.

EcoFlow recommended that you multiply this number by 0.8 to account for a traditional energy efficiency rate.

In the above example, this translates to 3.2 hours of real-world run time.

Important features

While the above are the fundamental considerations, EcoFlow said you should also look at each power station’s other features to see which options deliver extra value.

Charging speeds

During higher stages of load-shedding, you need your power station to charge itself back up quickly between power cuts.

If your power station takes longer than 2 hours to do this, it is less suitable for handling load-shedding’s higher stages.

UPS vs EPS

If you need a power station that will ensure an uninterrupted switchover when your power goes out, you should look for a device with a UPS function, as it offers a faster changeover than an EPS device.

However, an EPS device offers a 30-millisecond delay that is still sufficient for the average user — and they are often more cost-effective.

Flexibility

This includes compatibility with extra batteries, offering a wide range of port types, and the ability to take your power station with you on the go.

