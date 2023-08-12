Eskom increases power cuts until further notice

Eskom has announced that stage 3 load-shedding will remain in effect until further notice.

The state-owned power utility was planning to suspend load-shedding between 05:00 and 16:00 on Saturday and Sunday, and implement stage 2 power cuts between 16:00 and 05:00 the following morning.

This will no longer happen.

Eskom says this is due to a shortage of generating capacity.

“Eskom will provide an update later this afternoon,” it stated.

On Thursday, Eskom chief nuclear officer Keith Featherstone said in an online briefing that they expect to finish maintenance on the first of two units at the 1,940-megawatt Koeberg nuclear plant in November.

Several delays have doubled the time it’s taken to complete the work.

The steam generator replacement on unit one was scheduled to be finished in early June, but unanticipated logistical obstacles along with issues integrating a local workforce slowed the timeline, Featherstone said.

The capacity of each of the reactors represents almost a full stage of load-shedding.

Maintenance on the second unit will begin days after the first is finished, said Featherstone.