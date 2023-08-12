First look at stage 16 load-shedding — up to 25,600MW power cuts

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has published a consultation document detailing a planned revised load-shedding approach that allows for up to stage 16 power cuts.

The document, NRS 048-9 Electricity Supply – Quality of Supply: Code of Practice – Load reduction practices, system restoration practices, and critical load and essential load requirements under system emergencies, is now open for public comment.

Once all consultation processes have been finished and relevant inputs considered, it will be reworked as the NRS 048-9 Code of Practice Edition 3 and replace the current Edition 2 standing code that Eskom’s System Operator uses to define load-shedding stages.

Aside from allowing higher stages of power cuts, the draft document proposes load-shedding stages enabling the System Operator to give instruction to reduce demand based on a percentage of the country’s national non-curtailment load at a given time.

Under the current regime, one stage of load-shedding is supposed to equal up to a 1,000MW demand reduction, regardless of the total load at the time of its implementation.

Stage 2 allows for up to a 2,000MW demand reduction; stage 3 permits up to 3,000MW, and so on.

If the revision proposed in the consultation document is approved, the System Operator can demand that power distributors drop their demand by between 5% and 80%, depending on the declared load-shedding stage.

At stage 1, the reduction required through load-shedding will be 5% of non-curtailed demand.

For each stage of load-shedding that follows, distributors will be required to reduce their load by a further 5%.

Each load-shedding stage will also determine the percentage of load Eskom’s load curtailment customers will have to cut.

Unlike general users, this will be based on curtailment customers’ normal demand profile.

The table below outlines the proposed reductions in load under each load-shedding stage for general and load curtailment customers.