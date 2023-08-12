Eskom updates power cut schedule — here is the latest timetable

Eskom will continue to run stage 3 load-shedding for the rest of Saturday and rotate between stage 1 and stage 3 load-shedding on Sunday and Monday.
The current stage 3 power cuts will continue to be implemented until 05:00 on Sunday morning.
Thereafter, stage 1 load-shedding will be implemented from 05:00 until 16:00.
Eskom will then ramp up to stage 3 load-shedding again until 05:00 on Monday, before switching back to stage 1 until 16:00.
The utility will provide a further update on Monday or if any significant changes occur.
The table below shows the timetable for load-shedding until 16:00 on Monday.
|Load-shedding schedule from 12 August 2023
|Date
|Day
|Daytime
(05:00–16:00)
|Evening peak and early morning
(16:00–05:00)
|12 August
|Saturday
|Stage 3
|Stage 3
|13 August
|Sunday
|Stage 1
|Stage 3
|14 August
|Monday
|Stage 1
|TBA
Outages over 21,000MW
Eskom said power station breakdowns contributed to 16,547MW of offline generating capacity, while outages due to planned maintenance stood at 4,507MW.
“Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit at Arnot and two generating units at Matla power stations were returned to service,” Eskom said.
“In the same period, a generating unit at Camden, Duvha, Kendal, Kriel and Majuba power stations was taken offline for repairs.”
“The delay in returning to service a generating unit at Kendal and two generating units at Tutuka power stations is contributing to the current capacity constraints.”
The latter two units have now been offline for well over a month.
Eskom appealed to the public to continue reducing demand by switching off non-essential appliances.
