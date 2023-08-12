Eskom updates power cut schedule — here is the latest timetable

Eskom will continue to run stage 3 load-shedding for the rest of Saturday and rotate between stage 1 and stage 3 load-shedding on Sunday and Monday.

The current stage 3 power cuts will continue to be implemented until 05:00 on Sunday morning.

Thereafter, stage 1 load-shedding will be implemented from 05:00 until 16:00.

Eskom will then ramp up to stage 3 load-shedding again until 05:00 on Monday, before switching back to stage 1 until 16:00.

The utility will provide a further update on Monday or if any significant changes occur.

The table below shows the timetable for load-shedding until 16:00 on Monday.

Load-shedding schedule from 12 August 2023 Date Day Daytime

(05:00–16:00) Evening peak and early morning

(16:00–05:00) 12 August Saturday Stage 3 Stage 3 13 August Sunday Stage 1 Stage 3 14 August Monday Stage 1 TBA

Outages over 21,000MW

Eskom said power station breakdowns contributed to 16,547MW of offline generating capacity, while outages due to planned maintenance stood at 4,507MW.

“Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit at Arnot and two generating units at Matla power stations were returned to service,” Eskom said.

“In the same period, a generating unit at Camden, Duvha, Kendal, Kriel and Majuba power stations was taken offline for repairs.”

“The delay in returning to service a generating unit at Kendal and two generating units at Tutuka power stations is contributing to the current capacity constraints.”

The latter two units have now been offline for well over a month.

Eskom appealed to the public to continue reducing demand by switching off non-essential appliances.