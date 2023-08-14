Eskom announces load-shedding plan for the week — here is the timetable

14 August 2023

Eskom will alternate between stage 1 and stage 3 load-shedding until further notice, the utility announced in a statement on Monday.

Stage 3 evening load-shedding will be implemented from 16:00 today until 05:00 on Tuesday to allow Eskom to replenish its emergency reserves.

Thereafter, stage 1 load-shedding will be implemented from 05:00 until 16:00.

Eskom said this pattern would be implemented daily until further notice.

“Eskom will publish another update should any significant changes occur,” it added.

At the time of its statement, breakdowns had taken 16,054MW of generating capacity offline, while planned out-of-service capacity was at 3,921MW.

Four generating units — one each at Camden, Duvha, Kriel and Lethabo power stations — were returned to service over the past 24 hours.

However, three generating units were taken offline for repairs over the same period — one at  Tutuka and two at Kendal power stations.

“The delay in returning to service a generating unit [each] at Kendal, Matimba and Tutuka Power Stations is contributing to the current capacity constraints,” Eskom said.

The table below summarises the load-shedding pattern planned for the week ahead.

Load-shedding schedule from 14 August 2023
Date Day Daytime
(05:00–16:00)		 Evening peak and early morning
(16:00–05:00)
14 August Monday Stage 1 Stage 3
15 August Tuesday Stage 1 Stage 3
16 August Wednesday Stage 1 Stage 3
Until further notice

Now read: The ugly truth behind Koeberg’s delays

Share your thoughts: Eskom announces load-shedding plan f…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
Eskom announces load-shedding plan for the week — here is the timetable