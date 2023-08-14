Eskom announces load-shedding plan for the week — here is the timetable

Eskom will alternate between stage 1 and stage 3 load-shedding until further notice, the utility announced in a statement on Monday.

Stage 3 evening load-shedding will be implemented from 16:00 today until 05:00 on Tuesday to allow Eskom to replenish its emergency reserves.

Thereafter, stage 1 load-shedding will be implemented from 05:00 until 16:00.

Eskom said this pattern would be implemented daily until further notice.

“Eskom will publish another update should any significant changes occur,” it added.

At the time of its statement, breakdowns had taken 16,054MW of generating capacity offline, while planned out-of-service capacity was at 3,921MW.

Four generating units — one each at Camden, Duvha, Kriel and Lethabo power stations — were returned to service over the past 24 hours.

However, three generating units were taken offline for repairs over the same period — one at Tutuka and two at Kendal power stations.

“The delay in returning to service a generating unit [each] at Kendal, Matimba and Tutuka Power Stations is contributing to the current capacity constraints,” Eskom said.

The table below summarises the load-shedding pattern planned for the week ahead.