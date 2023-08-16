Solar power surprise in South Africa

South African solar installers have noticed a sharp decline in demand for inverters, batteries, and solar panels in recent months.

Possible causes for the drop-off in demand include lower-than-expected load-shedding, high interest rates, rand depreciation, and general affordability issues.

AWPower MD Christiaan Hattingh said the company had observed a sharp decline in solar enquiries.

“From our side, we’ve seen significantly fewer enquiries. There are still enquiries, but compared to what it was, significantly fewer,” Hattingh told MyBroadband.

“The only thing that logically makes sense is that load-shedding is the emotional driver behind it. The lack of stage 6 load-shedding just means that people are living with it.”

He added that when South Africans are experiencing high levels of load-shedding, they tend to show interest in solar power. However, they seem to tolerate the lower stages.

“Taking load-shedding out of the equation, people don’t think about solar during the winter because there is a lack of sun, so generation is significantly less,” said Hattingh.

He added that the high interest rates in South Africa are likely also significantly impacting people’s cash flow.

Matthew Cruise, head of business intelligence and public relations at Hohm Energy, agreed that demand for solar equipment and installation has declined.

“We agree regarding the commentary that demand for solar installations has dropped off recently during the winter months,” said Cruise.

He added that this could be attributed to several factors, including:

Lower-than-expected load-shedding due to reduced demand from certain industries closing during winter;

Low customer confidence due to interest rate hikes, rand depreciation, and concerns over South Africa’s diplomatic relations with the rest of the world; and,

Upper-affluent households have already invested in solar, with demand slowing as price and affordability are key issues for the upper-middle and middle-market demographic of homeowners.

FNB chief economist Mamello Matikinca-Ngweny alluded to the lack of customer confidence in the consumer confidence index.

“Further interest rate hikes, rand depreciation and concerns about South Africa’s diplomatic relations with the rest of the world in all likelihood compounded the negative impact of the electricity crisis on high-income confidence,” Reuters quoted Matikinca-Ngweny as saying.

SolarAdvice, while not directly confirming a decline in demand, echoed Hattingh and Cruise’s sentiments regarding reduced load-shedding resulting in decreased demand.

“The demand for solar products and services has always moved to the beat of load-shedding,” SolarAdvice told MyBroadband.

“Consumers often return to their usual routine when there is a lull in rolling blackouts. However, as soon as the inevitable happens and load-shedding strikes with a vengeance, consumers scramble to buy and install solar and battery backup solutions.”

“We have seen this reoccurring trend since 2016 when we opened our doors,” it added.

However, SolarAdvice explained that solar power would continue to be a viable option in South Africa and that those who can afford to, should install solar while stock is available at better prices and more installation dates are available.