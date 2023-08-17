Major ruling about solar power advertising in South Africa

The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) has ruled against TrustSolar regarding an advertisement that claims solar power systems pay for themselves in under five years.

The company also claims customers could save up to 80% of their monthly electricity bill.

The advertisement is quoted below.

Did you know your new solar power system can pay for itself in less than five years? And, while you’re saving up to 80% on your electricity bill, you’re also less reliant on the power grid, and your life and business can return to normal, with no more loadshedding. Trust the experts in solar to show you the light. Trust Solar. We give you power. Go to trustsolar.co.za.

In their submission, the complainant described TrustSolar’s claims as “hearsay” and “misleading” as no proven data supports them.

They added that several variables influence the electricity savings from solar installations, and TrustSolar does not mention these factors.

The advertiser initially submitted its own data showing that some customers can recoup the costs of their installations within three-and-a-half years.

It argued that the advertisement doesn’t claim customers will recoup costs within five years but rather that they could.

It also provided a quote for a hypothetical household installation, the City of Cape Town’s tariffs for 2023/24, and an “Annual Production Report” generated through HelioScope software.

The hypothetical installation, including equipment and labour, costs R140,000, while the HelioScope production report suggests that the system can generate 6,913MWh of electricity in a year.

Based on these figures, and assuming the City of Cape Town implements 10% year-on-year electricity tariff increases, TrustSolar said the cost of 6,913MWh of electricity from the grid would amount to:

R24,195 in year one (assuming 6,913MWh at R3.50 per kWh)

R26,614 in year two (assuming a 10% increase on the prior tariff)

R29,275 in year three (assuming a 10% increase on the prior tariff)

R32,203 in year four (assuming a 10% increase on the prior tariff)

R35,423 in year five (assuming a 10% increase on the prior tariff)

(Quick note: The figures quoted in the ARB’s ruling are in MWh. This appears to be a unit error and should be kWh).

These figures add up to a total electricity cost of R147,710 over the five years, which TrustSolar said customers could have saved with an initial investment of R140,000 in the solar system.

The installer added that the calculation doesn’t account for the R15,000 tax incentive available to South African homeowners.

It also noted that the assumed 10% increase may be an underestimation.

“Electricity tariffs in the Cape Town region have increased by between 15% and 20% each year,” the ARB wrote.

The regulator weighed the submissions in terms of Clause 4.1 and 4.2.1 of Section II of the Code of Advertising Practice.

It noted that energy consumption and other associated costs vary considerably between power users, “as would the nature and consequence of any installation of solar power”.

“It is, therefore, unlikely that any advertiser would be able to make definitive claims, capable of generalisation to the broader South African community,” said the regulator.

It added that the calculations and arguments submitted by TrustSolar appear reasonable.

However, the ARB cannot know whether the assumptions are accurate, whether the calculations are appropriate, or whether they can reasonably be extrapolated to typical consumers.

“The Directorate is not an expert… Put simply, the Code prohibits the ARB from accepting the say-so of an advertiser, as this does not constitute independent verification,” it said.

“The advertising, therefore, does not, at this time, and based on the submissions at hand, comply with the provision of Clause 4.1 of Section II of the Code.”

The ARB has requested that TrustSolar withdraws the unproven claims from all media in which it appears.

