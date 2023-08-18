Thousands of South Africans left without power for days

Cable theft and illegal connections continue to plague Eskom, with incidents in Centurion and the Cape Coastal Cluster leaving many residents without electricity for days.

Zama Mponwana, Eskom distribution stakeholder management and industry support manager in the Cape Coastal Cluster, told CapeTalk that some areas have more than 700 unattended-to faults.

“We want to acknowledge that we have high volumes of faults that are negatively impacting electricity supply in various areas,” said Mponwana.

“The recent protests have really made our lives very difficult because we have a backlog in some areas. If we take areas like Khayelitsha, for example, we’ve got over 700 faults that we need to attend to.”

He explained that several factors are to blame for these faults and the extended outages that come with them, including network overloading due to illegal connections, cable theft, and damaged infrastructure.

“Part of the problem is that we have got network overloading from the cold weather season and increasing illegal connections that really burden the network,” said Mponwana.

“The extreme weather conditions that come with strong winds, heavy rains, and flooding have really damaged our infrastructure.”

“Cable theft and vandalism continue to be a major problem for us in various areas that we supply,” he added.

Mponwana explained that, regarding cable theft, criminals target Eskom’s infrastructure during periods of load-shedding. However, he said many incidents take place outside of load-shedding.

“We are trying to work with various communities to make sure we collaborate and ultimately win this battle around cable theft and vandalism.”

The recent Taxi strikes in Cape Town have placed additional pressure on Eskom’s maintenance and repair operations in the city.

“It has contributed a big deal,” Mponwana said in response to a question about whether the Taxi strike had impacted Eskom’s technicians’ ability to make it to fault sites.

“There are areas we were unable to access because of the protests. We do prioritise the safety of Eskom employees. We really don’t want them to work in areas where there are protests.”

However, he said Eskom has a recovery plan to ensure these faults are attended to.

Cable theft in Gauteng has left approximately 2,000 Centurion residents without power for several days.

Smoke was spotted rising from the NIVS substation in Centurion on the evening of Wednesday, 16 August 2023.

“Did oversight this afternoon on-site at the substation where most components have burnt, seemingly due to an attempt at stealing a feeder cable located elsewhere,” said Gert Visser, councillor for Ward 65 of the City of Tshwane.

“The actual repair work towards a temporary solution may take up to three days or even longer to complete.”

Impacted areas include Highveld and Southdowns in Centurion. Unlawful and unprotected strike action has further exacerbated the situation.

“Unfortunately, because of the current unlawful and unprotected strike, the situation is complicated due to violence, intimidation of crews, and damage to property,” said Visser.

The City of Tshwane acknowledged the outage in a media release on Thursday, 17 August. It said the outage affects approximately 2,000 residents, excluding businesses.

“The City’s technicians managed to swiftly restore the power supply to the larger part of Eco Park, which was affected,” it said.

“However, some of the NIVS Substation supply areas, which include Southdowns Estate, part of Highveld, the Agricultural Research Council (ARC) and Southdowns Shopping Centre businesses, are still affected by the blackout.”

