Eskom suspends load-shedding — for four-and-a-half hours

Eskom suspended load-shedding at 11:30 on Monday, 21 August 2023, with the power utility attributing the load-shedding pause to improved generating capacity and a full recovery in its emergency generation reserves.

The power utility will then return to the same schedule of Stage 1 load-shedding during the day and Stage 3 in the evenings.

“Due to an improved generation system, as well as full recovery in emergency generation reserves, load-shedding has been suspended from 11:30 until 16:00 today,” said Eskom.

“Stage 3 load-shedding will resume at 16:00 today until 05:00 on Tuesday. Thereafter, Stage 1 load-shedding will be implemented until 16:00, followed by Stage 3 load-shedding until 05:00 on Wednesday.”

It said the same pattern — which was in effect until Eskom suspended on Monday — will remain in effect until further notice.

The power utility’s unit one generator at the Koeberg nuclear power station is a significant contributor to the load-shedding South Africa has experienced in recent months.

The generator, which produces around 970MW, has faced several delays in its return to service since it was taken offline to replace its steam generators.

Eskom confirmed last week that it had completed “the most significant part of the scope” of the maintenance work, adding that it is now working on the “outage activities” it couldn’t carry out during the steam generators’ replacement.

Once these outage activities are completed, the generator will be reloaded with fuel, and Eskom will start synchronising it to the grid.

“Given all the outstanding activities, Koeberg Unit 1 is planned to be commercially available on 3 November 2023,” the power utility said.