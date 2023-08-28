Eskom dead quiet on hiring old engineers and technicians to fix power stations

Eskom has kept mum on progress made with its skills crowdsourcing initiative — which seeks to acquire engineers and technicians with relevant skills and experience to help it improve the performance of its power stations.

The power utility launched the initiative under former CEO André de Ruyter in November 2022 after receiving an “overwhelming” response to its call for capable personnel to assist in rebuilding the organisation’s internal skills.

Several years before that, however, trade union Solidarity offered to provide a list of hundreds of people it had crowdsourced with the necessary qualifications and expertise to assist in this regard.

Its first offer of assistance came in 2019, but it was ignored by government and Eskom.

That was until Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan acknowledged in Parliament that Eskom was dealing with a skills shortage that impacted the maintenance of power stations and worsened load-shedding.

Eskom has experienced a flood of skilled artisans, technicians, and engineers leaving its employ, including a decline of 6,737 of the latter over the past ten years.

Solidarity chief executive Dirk Hermann has argued that a large part of this loss was due to Eskom’s “reckless” race-based transformation programme.

“From 2000, they made exit packages available to skilled Eskom workers worth around R1.8 billion in today’s terms,” he said.

“The loss of skills also resulted in a lack of institutional knowledge, and it was just too much, too fast.”

Gordhan eventually accepted the organisation’s offer in July 2022, and Solidarity duly sent a list with the names of 300 engineers and technicians to the Department of Public Enterprises and Eskom.

The group consisted of 211 individuals with applicable skills and qualifications in the power industry who approached Solidarity, and a further 100 consisting of — and compiled by — former Eskom employees with relevant experience.

Solidarity said the candidates had 400 accredited qualifications, including 14 PhDs in engineering and related fields, and a collective 5,500 years of power sector experience between them.

However, the list proved politically fraught, and Eskom soon announced the launch of a skills crowdsourcing initiative that would allow any South African to offer to help restore the power utility to its former glory. It created a website where people could submit their applications.

In September 2022, two months before launching the crowdsourcing platform, Sunday newspaper Rapport said that Eskom had already appointed 18 people from Solidarity’s list of so-called “turnaround agents”.

Since then, the utility has not provided further updates on this programme.

MyBroadband sent a query asking for an update on the skills initiative nearly two weeks ago, but despite multiple follow-ups, Eskom has failed to provide feedback.

Solidarity told MyBroadband it also queried Eskom about progress made in the programme on several occasions.

However, it has not received confirmation from the utility on whether it had taken in any of the people on the organisation’s lists, how many were hired, or what roles they fulfilled.

“There has been no official feedback from the utility on this matter,” Solidarity said.

“Our experience is that Eskom is not willing to be forthright about releasing this information.”

Between the early appointment of the agents and today, a lot at the utility has changed.

That includes the appointment of a new board and the resignations of De Ruyter and COO Jan Oberholzer.

Possible political hot potato

Solidarity suspects the reason for Eskom’s silence is that it might become a political hot potato if it publicly confirmed any appointments.

Hermann previously alleged that De Ruyter’s political bosses had demanded that hiring skilled volunteers be more inclusive, resulting in the platform’s launch.

Hermann said the initial positive development on appointments reported in September was welcome.

However, the organisation feels it necessary to apply pressure to accelerate the skills recollection process.

“We feel strongly that people need to be appointed based on their skills and not their skin colour,” Hermann said.

Solidarity recently also wrote to Gordhan to re-emphasise its willingness to help and the critical need for the return of skills at Eskom.

“The number of available candidates is known by the minister and the public,” Solidarity said.

