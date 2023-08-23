Discovery Bank promises customers 48-hour solar power installations

Discovery Bank has expanded its solar and backup power energy loans to all its customers and now guarantees installation within 48 hours in major cities after funding is secured.

The bank recently announced a partnership with energy systems provider Rubicon to provide customers with flexible financing options for alternative energy systems for their homes.

Rubicon is perhaps best known as the official distributor of Tesla power products in South Africa — including the Powerwall and Wall Connector electric car charger.

Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner said the response to the Rubicon partnership had been “tremendous”.

“It confirmed the need for broad access to effective funding assistance, and fast, high-quality support to install and run solar and energy solutions,” Kallner said.

“To date we’ve only made the service available to a limited segment of our client base while we’ve refined the operational processes; we are now ready to bring the financing solution to all Discovery Bank clients.”

“By working closely with our partner Rubicon, Discovery Bank clients will get fast-track installation – within 48 hours – of their solar solution after completing their order.”

Kallner said this reduced the typical three-week installation period to a two-day turnaround.

Discovery Bank added that the 48-hour installation guarantee was only applicable to installations within major cities and was subject to stock availability.

Rubicon CEO Rick Basson said the company was thrilled to take its partnership with the bank to the next level.

“The 48-hour installation guarantee represents a significant leap forward in our commitment to delivering not only top-notch solar and backup power solutions, but also an exceptional customer experience,” Basson said.

“This continued collaboration underscores our shared dedication to innovation, quality, and service excellence when it comes to providing reliable and sustainable energy solutions to South African households.”

Discovery Bank said the Rubicon partnership focused on three key areas:

Funding flexibility — Clients have the option to choose a dedicated solar budget facility at competitive interest rates over 72 months, adding to affordability.

— Clients have the option to choose a dedicated solar budget facility at competitive interest rates over 72 months, adding to affordability. Service and support — An online calculator provides an instant quote based on specific energy needs. Dedicated Rubicon Energy Advisors guide clients through the selection and provide recommendations for each home.

— An online calculator provides an instant quote based on specific energy needs. Dedicated Rubicon Energy Advisors guide clients through the selection and provide recommendations for each home. Quality — Rubicon has extensive knowledge and experience in power solutions. Discovery Bank assured clients get comprehensive, end-to-end service backed by Rubicon’s strong track record.

Discovery Bank added that the funding offer enabled clients to own their solar energy solutions, enhancing the value of their homes, while reducing hidden costs, and maximising tax benefits.

