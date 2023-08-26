Eskom suspends load-shedding for three hours

Eskom suspended load-shedding at 12:50 on Saturday, 26 August 2023, due to lower-than-anticipated weekend demand.

The power utility said it would implement Stage 3 load-shedding from 16:00 on Saturday until 05:00 on Sunday, 27 August.

“Load-shedding was suspended at 12:50 this afternoon until 16:00, due to lower weekend demand,” it said.

“Stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from 16:00 today until 05:00 on Sunday, followed by Stage 1 load-shedding until 16:00.”

Eskom said it would publish a further update should any significant changes occur.

The rotation of Stage 1 load-shedding in the mornings and Stage 3 in the evenings has been in effect for some time now, with Eskom’s last load-shedding suspension spanning just over four hours on Monday, 21 August.

Maintenance on Koeberg’s unit one generator has been a significant contributor to load-shedding in recent months.

The generator can produce approximately 970MW, and its return to service has been delayed several times since it was taken offline to have its steam generators replaced.

The power utility recently confirmed that it had completed “the most significant part of the scope” and said it will be commercially available on 3 November 2023.