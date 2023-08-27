Good news for Sunday load-shedding

Eskom suspended load-shedding at 02:10 on Sunday, 27 August 2023, due to lower-than-anticipated demand and sufficient emergency reserves.

Load-shedding will resume at 16:00 on Sunday. The power utility said it would publish a further update in the afternoon.

“Load-shedding was suspended at 02:10 this morning until 16:00 today, owing to lower weekend demand and adequate emergency generation reserves,” it said.

Eskom suspended load-shedding briefly on Saturday, 26 August, also due to lower-than-expected weekend demand.

It stopped load-shedding at 12:50 on Saturday, with the rotational power cuts resuming at Stage 3 in the afternoon.

South Africa has been subject to a rotation of Stage 1 load-shedding during the day and Stage 3 during the evening demand peaks in recent weeks.

Eskom likely wouldn’t have to implement Stage 1 during the day if it weren’t for several delays in returning Koeberg’s unit one generator to service.

The generator was taken offline to replace its steam generators, removing approximately 970MW from the grid — equivalent to a stage of load-shedding.

Eskom recently announced that it had completed the most significant part of the maintenance project’s scope, adding that the unit should be commercially available by 3 November 2023.