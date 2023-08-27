Eskom announces load-shedding schedule for the week — here is the timetable

Eskom has announced that it will implement Stage 3 load-shedding from 16:00 on Sunday, 27 August 2023, until 05:00 on Monday.

After that, load-shedding will drop to Stage 1 until 16:00 on Monday, followed by Stage 3 until 05:00 on Tuesday.

“Stage 3 load-shedding will resume at 16:00 today until 05:00 on Monday,” it said.

“Thereafter, Stage 1 loadshedding will be implemented until 16:00, followed by Stage 3 loadshedding until 05:00 on Tuesday. This pattern will be implemented daily until further notice.”

The power utility said it would publish another update should any significant changes occur.

The load-shedding update comes after Eskom suspended load-shedding at 02:10 on Sunday morning, owing to lower-than-anticipated demand and sufficient emergency generation reserves.

It also suspended load-shedding briefly on Saturday, 26 August, from 12:50 until 16:00, after which Stage 3 load-shedding was in effect until Sunday’s suspension.

The load-shedding schedule until further notice is summarised in the table below.

Load-shedding schedule from 27 August 2023 Date Day Daytime

(05:00–16:00) Evening peak and early morning

(16:00–05:00) 27 August Sunday Suspended Stage 3 28 August Monday Stage 1 Stage 3 29 August Tuesday Stage 1 Stage 3 Until further notice

