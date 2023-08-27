Eskom announces load-shedding schedule for the week — here is the timetable

Eskom has announced that it will implement Stage 3 load-shedding from 16:00 on Sunday, 27 August 2023, until 05:00 on Monday.
After that, load-shedding will drop to Stage 1 until 16:00 on Monday, followed by Stage 3 until 05:00 on Tuesday.
“Stage 3 load-shedding will resume at 16:00 today until 05:00 on Monday,” it said.
“Thereafter, Stage 1 loadshedding will be implemented until 16:00, followed by Stage 3 loadshedding until 05:00 on Tuesday. This pattern will be implemented daily until further notice.”
The power utility said it would publish another update should any significant changes occur.
The load-shedding update comes after Eskom suspended load-shedding at 02:10 on Sunday morning, owing to lower-than-anticipated demand and sufficient emergency generation reserves.
It also suspended load-shedding briefly on Saturday, 26 August, from 12:50 until 16:00, after which Stage 3 load-shedding was in effect until Sunday’s suspension.
The load-shedding schedule until further notice is summarised in the table below.
|Load-shedding schedule from 27 August 2023
|Date
|Day
|Daytime
(05:00–16:00)
|Evening peak and early morning
(16:00–05:00)
|27 August
|Sunday
|Suspended
|Stage 3
|28 August
|Monday
|Stage 1
|Stage 3
|29 August
|Tuesday
|Stage 1
|Stage 3
|Until further notice
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.