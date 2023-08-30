Best load-shedding battery brands in South Africa

South African households are spoilt for choice when it comes to choosing a reliable battery brand for their backup power system.

With no real end to load-shedding in sight, many households have invested in alternative energy systems to keep their most essential appliances running during the rotational power cuts.

However, there are many fly-by-nights eager to cheat people out of their money with cheap and even potentially dangerous battery systems.

MyBroadband recently spoke to four reputable energy systems companies in South Africa — AWPower, Hohm Energy, Rubicon, and Solar Advice — about the attributes to look for in a battery brand and what brands they would recommend.

The table below shows the battery brands they regarded as generally reliable and includes a separate list for those with endorsements from two or more companies.

Recommended backup battery brands AWPower Hohm Energy Rubicon Solar Advice Deye

Dyness

Freedom Won

PylonTech

Revov

Solaredge

SolarMD

SunSynk

Volta Deye

Magneto

SolarMD

SunSynk

Volta BYD

CATL

Freedom Won

PylonTech

Solaredge

SolarMD

Tesla

Weco Deye

Dyness

HinaESS

PylonTech Brands with two or more endorsements Deye — 3

Dyness — 2

Freedom Won — 2

PylonTech — 3

Solaredge — 2

SolarMD — 3

SunSynk —2

Volta — 2

AWPower managing director Christiaan Hattingh stressed that the most important aspect was extensive local support.

“We’re not just loyal to one brand. We try to support everyone that’s got a good reputation, good pricing, and good support, but the support is probably the most important thing for me,” Hattingh said.

Hattingh said buying batteries was similar to buying a modern car.

In decades gone by, several well-known car brands and models established an infamous reputation for shoddy workmanship and technical issues.

These days, most companies — even the Chinese upstarts like Chery and Haval — make generally well-reviewed cars that are steadily building a reputation for long-term reliability.

As a result, a brand’s after-sales service — what you get when something goes wrong — becomes important in setting them apart from the competition.

Consider shipping costs to local branches

To illustrate the importance of having extensive support, Hattingh gave the example of Freedom Won, which operates out of Randburg in Gauteng.

While he recommends the brand as a general rule, he cautions that customers located far away from the company’s primary point of operations might encounter issues with shipping.

While other brands offer smaller units, Freedom Won generally sells large models — such as a 10kWh pack that weighs 100kg.

Shipping that unit multiple hundreds of kilometres will come at an enormous cost.

On the flip side, a customer in Gauteng might struggle with having their SolarMD unit shipped to the Western Cape, as the company operates out of Cape Town.

Therefore, broad national support through one branch might not be enough. Research and find out where the company’s headquarters and branches are located before making a decision.

Unlike Freedom Won and SolarMD, companies like Dyness, Pylontech, and Volta make smaller units, which means shipping is less of an issue.

“You take it out and you can easily send it in. Then it is not that important to have regional support,” Hattingh said.

“If they’ve got multiple branches, then it’s just a big plus — like with Revov, for example.”

Peruse warranties and reviews

Rubicon Energy and Mobility director Greg Blandford said in addition to technical support and warranty coverage, customers should consider reviews from other users and compatibility with existing systems.

“Keep in mind that the battery market is constantly evolving. It’s important to conduct your own research and check for the latest reviews and recommendations before making a decision.”

“A lack of reviews might indicate that the product is new or not widely adopted yet.

Blandford said the length of the battery’s warranty could also indicate the manufacturer’s confidence in the battery’s performance and longevity.

“Longer warranties are generally preferable, as they suggest that the manufacturer believes the battery will remain functional for a substantial period,” Blandford said. “Typically, ten years is the norm.”

He also emphasised that customers must understand what exactly the warranty covers.

“This could include defects in materials or workmanship, capacity degradation over time, or any other specific issues that might arise during normal use,” Blandford said.

“Some warranties cover capacity degradation, meaning they guarantee that the battery will maintain a certain percentage of its original capacity over a specified period.”

“This is important because as batteries age, their capacity can decrease, affecting the device’s performance and runtime. Typically, 70% retention is the norm for a quality battery.”

Hattingh also advised that other components — like the battery’s LCD screen — might not be covered under warranty for the same length as the main battery modules.

Hohm Energy’s head of public relations, Matthew Cruise, said his company recommended batteries with warranties of 10 years and 6,000 lifecycles at a depth of discharge between 80–90%.

Similar to Rubicon, Hohm Energy also advises buying 1C batteries, which are capable of faster recharging and higher peak output.

Solar Advice marketing manager Sam Berrow said consumers should consider batteries with more cycles and a warranty period of 7–10 years.

Consumers should also remember that they will likely cycle their battery bank once or twice a day, depending on the season.

“In winter, the average home might cycle their battery 1–2 times a day, while in summer, they may cycle the battery once and, in some cases, less.”

“Batteries with 6000 cycles could last several years after their expired warranty.”

Hattingh also advised customers to look into combinations between certain brands’ batteries and inverters that could extend the latter’s typical 5-year warranty to 10 years. SunSynk is one company that provides this extended warranty.

Berrow, Cruise, and Hattingh would not name specific brands to avoid but instead advised against using all lead-acid batteries.

“Firstly, they might seem much cheaper than lithium-ion, but they have a depth of discharge of 50% and only around 3000–4000 cycles at a push,” Berrow said.

“They degrade quickly, and you’ll need to replace them more frequently, costing the consumer more in the long run.”

“They can also pose a fire risk as they were not designed for use in solar systems,” Cruise added.

Blandford also warned against considering batteries from lesser-known or unbranded manufacturers that try to attract customers with attractive prices.

“If a battery’s price seems too good to be true, it might be an indicator of low-quality materials or poor manufacturing processes,” Blandford said.

“High-quality batteries have a cost associated with the quality of their components and performance. This is the most common issue in South Africa, the buying decision is on price, which should be a red flag.”