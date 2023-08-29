Eskom increases load-shedding after 3 generating units break down

Eskom has announced that load-shedding will increase to stage 2 from 05:00 until 16:00.
During the early hours of Tuesday morning, the state-owned power utility issued a brief statement saying that this was due to the loss of three generation units last night.
“Eskom will publish another update this afternoon,” it said.
If the load-shedding schedule continues as previously announced, stage 3 will commence from 16:00 this afternoon until 05:00 tomorrow morning.
However, it is unclear whether Eskom will be able to recover enough generating capacity to avoid increasing power cuts over the evening peak.
