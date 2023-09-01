Best battery sizes and specifications for stage 6 load-shedding

Typical mid-sized South African households looking to keep key appliances powered during load-shedding up to stage 6 should buy at least a 5kWh lithium-ion battery.

MyBroadband asked several reputable solar and backup power companies about the ideal battery pack for a mid-sized home that wants to power a few lights, TV, computer, Wi-Fi router, and fridge during power cuts.

Solar Advice marketing manager Sam Berrow said a 5kWh battery bank would easily see the average home through stage 6 load shedding.

That assumes the consumer is mindful of what they are running and understands how their battery bank functions.

“The best way to accurately size a battery bank is to calculate the overall consumption of all appliances that need to be functional during load shedding,” Berrow said.

To illustrate why this battery size would be sufficient, Berrow provided the estimated consumption of a set of key appliances that could run during load-shedding for four hours, the maximum length of an outage during stage 6:

10 x 5W LED bulbs x 4 hours = 200Wh

1 x 160W TV x 4 hours = 640Wh

1 x 150W Fridge Freezer x 4 hours = 600Wh

1 x 10W Modem x 4 hours = 40Wh

1 x 45W Laptop Charger x 4 hours = 180Wh

Total = 1,660Wh or 1.66kWh

Berrow said a common misconception among consumers was that they could draw the same amount of power as the peak capacity of a battery without running out of juice.

The kWh capacity does not refer to the amount of power you can drain in an hour, but rather in total.

Using the battery’s maximum capacity for an hour will mean you drain its total capacity.

In addition, Berrow said a battery’s depth of discharge (DoD) meant it might only be able to safely consume a certain portion of its capacity.

The DoD specifies how much a battery can be safely depleted without damaging its long-term health.

“If you have a 5kWh battery with a depth of discharge of 80%, the usable capacity is 4kWh,” she said.

“To be safe, we recommend slightly oversizing a battery bank to ensure the consumer has extra backup to get them through stage 6 load-shedding.”

AWPower’s Christiaan Hattingh said although a household with fairly conservative electricity consumption could get away with a 5kWh pack, he recommended 10kWh for those who wish to be less fussy about their consumption.

Hohm Energy public relations head Matthew Cruise concurred with this.

“A battery rated at 5kWh should provide a seamless experience for avoiding load shedding for a three- or four-bedroom household for two hours,” Cruise said.

“To last the 4 hours of load shedding experienced in stage 6, a minimum of a 10kWh battery is recommended.”

Rubicon Energy and Mobility director Greg Blandford said for accurate and tailored recommendations, consumers must consult with a professional in the field of home energy systems or a solar/battery installer.

“They can perform an on-site assessment and help you choose the right battery size and backup solution for your specific needs and budget,” he said.

Battery size should only be the starting point.

Although a 5kWh capacity would be enough to carry you through load-shedding, the recharge and discharge capabilities of the battery are also important.

Blandford said to determine this, consumers should look out for the battery’s C-rating.

“The C-rating of a lithium battery refers to its charge and discharge rate capabilities in relation to its capacity,” Blandford said.

“It’s a way to express how quickly a battery can be charged or discharged relative to its capacity.”

“A battery with a higher C rating can handle higher charge and discharge currents relative to its capacity.”

For example, a 5kWh battery with a 1C rating can charge and discharge at 5kW, meaning it can return to full capacity in an hour.

One with a 0.2C rating can only charge and discharge at 20% of its rated capacity — or 1kW.

The latter will take roughly four to five hours to recharge, depending on how deeply it was depleted.

“It’s important to choose a battery with an appropriate C rating for your application to ensure that it can handle the power demands without becoming overly stressed or overheating.”

Battery chemistries

Another important specification is the battery’s chemistry, which can significantly affect its performance characteristics.

While many consumers might now be aware that lithium batteries should be vastly preferred over lead acid types, there can also be differences in the chemistries of lithium batteries themselves.

Blandford explained that the two main types of lithium batteries are lithium-ion (Li-ion) and lithium-metal.

“Within each category, there are different variations based on the specific chemistry and materials used,” Blandford said.

Li-ion batteries are the most common rechargeable batteries used in portable electronics, electric vehicles (EVs), and more.

They are known for their high energy density and relatively low self-discharge rate. The different variations of Li-ion batteries include:

Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LiCoO2 or LCO)

Commonly used in consumer electronics, these batteries offer high energy density but can be prone to thermal runaway and reduced lifespan.

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4 or LFP)

These batteries are known for their improved safety, longer cycle life, and better performance at colder temperatures.

“They have lower energy density compared to other Li-ion chemistries,” Blandford said.

“These are most commonly used for residential energy storage systems.”

Lithium titanate (Li4Ti5O12), often abbreviated as LTO

A specific type of lithium-ion battery technology that offers distinct advantages compared to the aformentioned lithium-ion chemistries.

These batteries have a rapid charge time, long cycle life, wide temperature range, and low discharge rates.

“Often referred to as supercapacitor batteries, they are more costly than traditional lithium iron batteries,” Blandford said. They are not commonly available in South Africa.

Cycle life and warranties

Two final important attributes are cycle life and warranties, which are often linked.

Many batteries come with 10-year manufacturer warranties that will provide the customer with a free replacement if the battery’s retained capacity drops below a certain threshold sooner than it was designed to do.

However, this will only apply if the battery was installed correctly and cycled fewer times at its DoD than its warranty covers.

Generally, manufacturers of lithium-ion batteries offer 70% capacity retention after ten years over 6,000 cycles at 80% DoD.

One noteworthy exception is Tesla’s Powerwall, which the company says will retain at least 70% of its original capacity after ten years with unlimited cycles up to 100% DoD of its 13.5kWh useable capacity.