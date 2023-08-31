Eskom loses another 3 power plant units — increases load-shedding

Eskom has implemented constant stage 4 power cuts until further notice after three more generating units broke down at its power plants.

The state-owned power utility also said it needs to replenish its emergency generation reserves.

It didn’t stipulate which reserves had to be replenished, but these usually comprise diesel for its open-cycle gas turbines at Ankerlig and Gourikwa, and water at pumped storage schemes like Ingula and Drakensberg.

“Eskom will publish another update this afternoon,” the company said in a brief statement issued early Thursday morning.

The increase in power cuts came after Eskom increased load-shedding from an alternating schedule of stage 1 daytime and stage 3 evening power cuts to a stage 2 / stage 4 schedule on Tuesday.

This was also due to the loss of three generating units.

National Treasury also presented Eskom’s unaudited first-quarter financials to the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on Tuesday.

It showed that the power utility had recorded a R5-billion loss over the first three months of its financial year.

Treasury noted that municipalities falling further into arrears contributed significantly to Eskom’s poor financial performance.

“What is worrying is the increase in municipal debt, which continues to be a problem in terms of payment to Eskom, which also hinders Eskom’s financial sustainability going forward,” Treasury said.

Between 31 March and 30 June 2023, municipal debt increased from R58.5 billion to R63.7 billion.

Eskom also recorded declining sales volumes, reporting 3TWh less than budget and 3.4TWh lower than the same period in the 2022/23 financial year.

“Sales volumes were impacted by generation supply constraints, lending to load-curtailment and load-shedding,” stated Treasury.

Eskom’s debt and borrowings had increased from R439.1 billion to R453.5 billion by the end of June 2023.

Treasury noted this was due to earlier funding agreements Eskom had signed and not because Eskom had incurred new debt — which finance minister Enoch Godongwana has blocked the power utility from doing without express permission.

“Eskom raised R16 billion in funding through private placements on 31 March 2023, with the related disbursements only taking place in early April 2023,” Treasury explained.