Why Eskom hiked load-shedding to stage 4

Eskom has announced that stage 4 load-shedding will remain in effect until 05:00 on Sunday, 3 August 2023.

The power utility said stage 4 load-shedding is required to recover emergency generation reserves and allow maintenance to be conducted in preparation for next week.

“Stage 4 load-shedding will continue to be implemented daily until 05:00 on Sunday. Thereafter, stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented until 16:00,” said Eskom.

It added that it would publish an update as any significant changes occur.

The power utility currently has 5,914MW offline for planned maintenance, with a further 14,953MW unavailable due to breakdowns.

“In the last 12 hours, a generating unit at Arnot and Kriel power stations were taken offline for repairs,” said Eskom.

“Subsequently, a generating unit at Arnot, Duvha and Tutuka power stations was returned to service.”

“The delay in returning to service a generating unit at Kendal and Tutuka Power Stations is also contributing to the current capacity constraints,” it added.

Eskom implemented Stage 4 load-shedding during the day on Thursday, 31 August, due to the overnight loss of three generating units.

The increase in power cuts came after Eskom increased load-shedding from an alternating schedule of stage 1 daytime and stage 3 evening power cuts to a rotation of stage 2 during the day and stage 4 in the evening on Tuesday.

This was also due to the loss of three generating units.