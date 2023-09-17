Big mistake to avoid when renting a solar power system

South Africans opting to rent a solar power system must be aware that it is not automatically covered by insurance as part of their rental contract.

Solar power rentals or rent-to-own products like those offered by Goslr and Alumo Energy offer a more affordable way to get protection against load-shedding.

However, the overall value of the system — which can include an assortment of PV solar panels, inverters, and batteries — will still remain high.

According to short-term insurer Naked, it is most likely that the person who rents the solar system is responsible for insuring it.

“The risk of loss or damage then falls on your shoulders – if the solar system gets damaged, destroyed or stolen, it’ll hit your pocket,” the insurer warned.

Naked co-founder Sumarie Greybe said that rented solar systems must usually be covered under your home building policy.

“This policy will pay for the repair or replacement of the panels and other components if they’re destroyed, stolen or damaged in an insurable event,” Greybe said.

“Insurable events include theft, fires, and weather, like storms or wind.”

Insurance will also protect against personal liability should an accident related to the solar panels hurt someone else or damage their property.

“For example, if there is a short circuit in your wiring that is not the manufacturer or installer’s fault or an ‘act of God’ that causes a fire that, in turn, damages your neighbour’s property,” Greybe explained.

However, insurance does not cover wear-and-tear or service and maintenance-related issues — these should be covered under the suppliers’ warranties and service agreements.

Greybe provided the following tips for ensuring your rented solar system is appropriately covered.

Use a credible rental company

Insurers are strict about compliance, so you must ensure your installer has the correct certifications and acquires the necessary paperwork from your municipality.

“Insurance companies will want to see that you haven’t exposed yourself to unnecessary risk by being reckless or negligent,” Naked said.

An example of negligence would be creating a fire hazard by installing a system with faulty wiring.

Avoid overlapping insurance

Greybe said that some solar rental companies do provide insurance in their contracts.

“Read the agreement carefully to make sure you get the cover you need, but without paying for overlapping coverage,” she advised.

“If the rental company’s insurance covers damage or loss during transportation and installation, your policy only needs to start after the installation is done.”

What type of insurance you need

It is also important to know under which policy your system needs to be covered.

“If you own a freestanding home, you can simply add the value of the system to your building insurance policy,” Greybe said.

“The system is a fixture in your home, even though you don’t own it.”

For those who live in or rent a sectional title, a body corporate usually buys building insurance on behalf of all owners.

“You can ask your managing agent or body corporate to increase the sum insured of your unit’s building cover to explicitly cover your solar system,” Greybe advised.

“Ask for written confirmation to ensure you’re covered.”

Insure for the full replacement cost

Greybe emphasised that the solar system should be insured for the full replacement cost if it had to be completely destroyed.

“You should include the installation costs in your estimate of its insured value,” she recommended.

“Be sure to adjust the cover each year to cater for inflation, making a point to check the latest installation and equipment costs before you do so.”

Understand the warranty and service level agreement

Rental agreements might also vary in terms of maintenance and support.

Greybe said users should check if there is a full warranty for the system’s physical components since insurance doesn’t cover wear and tear or deterioration.

Another important factor is what guarantees the supplier will offer to get your system up and running again in case of a technical fault.

Check the excess

Most policies have an excess — an amount you’ll need to pay towards repairs or replacement if you need to claim.

A higher excess typically means lower premiums, but you’ll have to pay more out of your pocket if you claim.

“Try to find a balance that makes your monthly premium affordable, yet doesn’t leave you in a tight financial spot if something bad happens,” Greybe advises.