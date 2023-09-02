Eskom increases weekend load-shedding after four more units break down

Eskom has announced it will implement stage 4 load-shedding during most of the daytime hours on Sunday, 3 September 2023.

The utility said it lost an additional four generating units on Saturday and needed to replenish emergency reserves.

As a result, stage 4 load-shedding will continue to be implemented until 16:00 on Sunday.

Eskom had previously planned to reduce load-shedding to instead of stage 2 from 05:00.

The utility said it would publish a further update on Sunday afternoon.

The increase in load-shedding comes after electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa gave the media his latest regular weekend update on the government’s energy action plan on Saturday morning.

Ramokgopa largely attributed the jump to stage 4 load-shedding during the past week on an increase in planned maintenance.

Eskom typically carries out more maintenance in the warmer months due to lower demand, in an attempt to improve the reliability of its breakdown-prone coal fleet.

Ramokgopa also said that the government planned to release the Integrated Resource Plan 2023 (IRP 2023) before the end of the month.

This document will act as the blueprint that outlines how the country will generate electricity in the coming years, succeeding the IRP 2019 that many experts considered to be outdated.