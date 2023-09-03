Eskom announces stage 5 load-shedding

Eskom has announced a return to stage 5 load-shedding over Sunday evening and the early morning hours of Monday.

“Stage 5 load-shedding will be implemented from 16:00 today until 05:00 on Monday,” Eskom said in a statement on Sunday afternoon.

The utility will then reduce load-shedding to stage 4 until 16:00 before ramping back up to stage 5 over Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

“This pattern will be repeated daily until further notice,” Eskom said.

Eskom blamed the intensified load-shedding on increased planned maintenance, from an average of 3,000MW in June to an average of 6,000 MW in September, as well as the recent failures of multiple generating units.

“Over the weekend, a generating unit at Duvha, Hendrina, Tutuka and two generating units at Kendal power stations were taken offline for repairs,” Eskom said.

“In the same period, a generating unit at Arnot, Camden and Grootvlei power stations were returned to service.”

“The delay in returning to service a generating unit at Kendal and Tutuka power stations is also contributing to the current capacity constraints,” Eskom added.

Eskom said the increase in load-shedding was also necessary to recover emergency generation reserves.

“Breakdowns are currently at 16,572MW of generating capacity while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 6,287MW,” the utility said.

“Eskom’s load forecast for the evening peak demand is 26,608MW and we appeal to the members of the public to continue reducing demand by switching off non-essential appliances.”