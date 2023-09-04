Stage 6 power cuts until further notice

Eskom has announced stage 6 load-shedding will be implemented from 05:00 on Tuesday until further notice.

This is due to an increase in planned maintenance and the loss of two generating units on Monday.

“Overnight, a further two units at Lethabo and Matla power stations will need to be shut down for urgent repairs. Eskom will publish another update should any significant changes occur,” the state-owned power utility said.

“Breakdowns are currently at 16,210MW of generating capacity while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 5,894MW.”

Eskom said that since Sunday, a generating unit each at Kriel and Medupi power stations was taken offline for repairs.

“In the same period a generating unit at Arnot, Kendal, Kriel and Lethabo power stations were returned to service,” it said.

“The delay in returning to service a generating unit each at Hendrina and Tutuka power stations is also contributing to the current capacity constraints.”

Eskom said teams are working tirelessly to return these generating units to service.

Eskom’s load forecast for the evening peak demand is 28,603MW.

“We appeal to the members of the public to continue reducing demand by switching off non-essential appliances,” the utility said.

“We would like to thank those who do heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers and pool pumps from 17:00 to 21:00, as this lowers demand and helps in alleviating the pressure on the power system and contributes to lower stages of load-shedding.”

