Nissan making portable power stations from Leaf batteries

Nissan is harvesting the batteries from its Leaf electric cars to repurpose them as portable power stations, Extreme Tech reports.

The carmaker says most Leaf owners stop driving the EV before the batteries reach the end of their life cycle, leaving individual battery cells in good shape.

There are around 48 lithium-ion battery modules in each Nissan Leaf, depending on the model. While some may be unsalvageable, Nissan is disassembling the battery packs to refurbish the working modules.

In partnership with JVC Kenwood Corp and 4R Energy Corp, Nissan uses the refurbished batteries to build portable power stations.

Each power station packs two Leaf battery modules with around 80% of their original capacity still available and weighs about 14.5kg.

Nissan’s current-generation battery modules each feature 1.67kWh of capacity, meaning each Nissan portable power station packs a total capacity of 3.34kWh.

Assuming an average 20% loss in capacity due to degradation from use, each power station should have approximately 2.7kWh of energy capacity.

The carmaker sells the portable power stations for 170,500 yen (R22,300) in Japan.