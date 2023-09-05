When to expect the end of stage 6 load-shedding

Eskom should be able to drop load-shedding below stage 6 towards the end of the week, according to the utility’s head of generation, Bheki Nxumalo.

During a media briefing on Tuesday morning to address the return to stage 6 power cuts, Nxumalo explained that several power station units are expected to return to service in the next few days.

In addition, Eskom’s reserve levels for its emergency generation — including water for pumped storage dams in the Drakensberg mountains — will be replenished.

Nxumalo said several of these units had depleted capacity by 29 August 2023, contributing to the increase in load-shedding.

“Some of those units will start to return from tonight, tomorrow, and Thursday,” Nxumalo said.

Eskom’s pumped storage scheme has a total capacity of roughly 1,000MW, equal to the amount of demand cut from the grid with one stage of load-shedding.

As a result of these improvements, Nxumalo said he did not foresee stage 6 would last longer than until the end of this week.

“Towards the end of the week, I am confident that we will be able to return to lower stages. Then we will start focusing on our normal maintenance.”

Nxumalo did not speculate on the stages of load-shedding South Africans should expect when Eskom is able to reduce the power cuts.

Over the weekend, Eskom will shift its attention to short-term maintenance of units that require two or three days to fix.

Nxumalo also explained that three of the unit shutdowns on Monday that contributed to the need to implement stage 6 were due to concerns for the safety of Eskom employees, and the utility could not compromise on this issue.

These were Medupi Unit 5, Lethabo Unit 6, and Kriel Unit 6 — with a combined maximum capacity of 1,913MW.

“There were safety issues on these units. They should be returning from tomorrow [Wednesday] and Thursday.”

Nxumalo added despite the increase in unplanned breakdowns and lower generation capacity, Eskom would not delay its planned maintenance schedule.

“We have agreed that we will not cut back on our philosophy maintenance,” Nxumalo said.

“The sooner we start doing that… it prepares you very well for the intense summer maintenance that is coming.”

The graph below from Nxumalo shows the trends in demand, capacity, planned maintenance, and breakdowns between Thursday, 24 August 2023 and Monday, 4 September 2023.

The table underneath the graph shows on which days units suffered unplanned breakdowns and when units were brought back online.