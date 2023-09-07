Moody’s Investors Service has upgraded the long-term corporate family rating of Eskom to B2 from Caa1.

Although still non-investment grade, or “junk”, the upgrade means Eskom is now considered speculative rather than having substantial risks.

At the same time, it upgraded Eskom’s senior unsecured global medium term notes to B2 from Caa2, its GMTN programme to (P)B2 from (P)Caa2, and its zero coupon Eurobonds to B2 from Caa1.

Moody’s also upgraded Eskom’s probability of default rating to B2-PD from Caa2-PD, its Baseline Credit Assessment to caa1 from caa3 and its national scale rating long-term corporate family rating to Baa3.za from B1.za.

Moody’s has changed its outlook to stable from positive.

Moody’s also affirmed the Ba2 rating on Eskom’s backed senior unsecured notes that benefit from an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from the Government of South Africa.

The ratings agency said this comes after the Eskom Debt Relief Act was signed on 5 July 2023, and the state-owned power utility received the first payment from South Africa’s National Treasury in August 2023.

Moody’s noted that the Eskom Debt Relief Act requires Treasury to provide R254 billion to Eskom over a period to fund R168 billion of debt maturities and R86 billion of interest payments.

Treasury must advance R78 billion in the 2023–24 financial year, R66 billion in 2024–25 and R40 billion in 2025–26 to Eskom.

The funds will be structured as a loan in the first instance, but will convert quarterly into common equity if the company meets conditions during the debt relief period that include:

Limiting capital expenditure to transmission and distribution (with no investment in generation beyond maintenance and certain environmental investments),

Undertaking no new borrowing, and

Using the debt relief only to settle debt and interest payments.

Moody’s regards these conditions as largely within Eskom’s control.

In addition, R70 billion of Eskom’s debt will be taken over by the National Revenue Fund in 2025–26.

The instruments to be transferred have not been specified, Moody’s noted.

While the bailout and debt transfer will significantly reduce risks to Eskom’s liquidity over the next three years, Moody’s highlighted the utility’s poor operational performance and low electricity tariffs as potential concerns.

“Eskom’s tariffs under Multi-Year Price Determination 5, which covers the period from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2025, have been set based on an Energy Availability Factor (EAF) for the company’s coal plants of around 65%,” Moody’s stated.

“Actual availability in the first five months of 2023–24 has averaged 56%.”

As a result of the poor EAF, Eskom has relied more heavily on its diesel-fired gas turbines, which incur significantly higher marginal production costs compared to coal plants.

Moody’s said the gas turbines have been running at over 20% of their capacity, significantly above the assumption of 6% used to set Eskom’s tariffs.

“Load-shedding has remained persistent, with the country returning to stage 6 load-shedding from 4 September following the failure of several units,” Moody’s said.

In addition, debt arrears from municipal electricity distributors have grown to R63.2 billion as of August 2023, and more than half of the country’s municipalities have defaulted on their bills.

Eskom has warned that arrears would continue to rise if not effectively addressed.

To address the “municipal debt spiral”, Treasury has introduced a Municipal Debt Relief programme.

Under the programme, Eskom would write off uncollected debts provided municipalities agree to mechanisms allowing their licences to be revoked for further non-payment.

They must also commit to installing prepaid meters to improve collection, setting cost-reflective municipal tariffs, and pursuing non-paying customers.

“Take-up of the programme has been limited to date,” Moody’s stated.

“We expect that Eskom will need to raise debt after the end of the debt relief period, particularly to finance investments in networks and to refinance maturing debts,” Moody’s said.

“Without the benefit of a new guarantee scheme, its ability to do so on commercially acceptable terms will rely on significant improvements in its operations, debt collection, governance, and regulatory arrangements.”

Without these improvements or alternative mechanisms to ensure access to capital, Moody’s said Eskom’s rating will likely come under pressure as April 2026 approaches.

“Despite significant government support, Eskom’s rating remains significantly lower as a result of ESG risk factors including high leverage, weaknesses in internal controls, and affordability concerns — stemming from severe poverty and wealth inequality — that have led to adverse regulatory determinations and an established culture of non-payment by customers,” stated Moody’s.

“The company also faces high carbon transition risk, given its high exposure to coal generation and limited capacity to address this.”

Moody’s said its stable outlook reflects its expectation that the debt relief will provide Eskom with time and financial flexibility to improve operational performance.

“The stable outlook also reflects the stable outlook on the Government of South Africa,” it said.